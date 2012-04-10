Apr 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 96,838.26 million rupees Open interest* : 1,967,488 Total Traded Quantity : 1,864,123 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.4925 67.6775 67.3650 67.5500 17296 1122.51 16638 2605 EURINR 29-May-12 67.8800 68.1100 67.7900 68.0275 6202 171.91 2532 192 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.1600 68.1600 68.1600 68.1600 1253 1.43 21 2 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.9000 69.9000 69.9000 69.9000 41 52.63 753 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 35 0.70 10 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.7525 81.8900 81.5200 81.7675 10624 652.89 7990 1706 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.2475 82.3500 82.0100 82.2700 2091 164.84 2005 388 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.7900 82.7900 82.6000 82.6000 231 0.58 7 2 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.1000 63.7300 62.8300 63.6225 9215 703.60 11116 1957 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.2500 64.0825 63.2000 63.9825 698 43.06 676 197 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 63.9400 64.2700 63.9400 64.2700 159 0.51 8 7 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.3500 51.7100 51.2875 51.6575 1154062 88152.73 1711909 36530 USDINR 29-May-12 51.7250 52.0525 51.6375 52.0075 349709 3807.26 73430 1684 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.0000 52.3700 51.9500 52.3150 96678 582.11 11157 320 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.2600 52.6675 52.2600 52.6125 60922 495.50 9435 185 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.6400 52.9000 52.5500 52.8575 48926 52.34 991 59 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9300 53.1375 52.9300 53.1375 52636 93.58 1764 34 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.2025 53.4300 53.2025 53.3850 36628 4.00 75 7 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.4450 53.6800 53.4450 53.6800 5307 0.48 9 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6500 53.9300 53.6200 53.9300 33732 255.13 4750 46 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.5000 54.0975 53.5000 54.0000 21338 1.62 30 8 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.1250 54.3100 54.1250 54.2950 40053 8.61 159 6 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.2200 54.6000 54.1625 54.5025 19652 470.23 8658 156 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)