Apr 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,680.94 million rupees Open interest* : 1,967,382 Total Traded Quantity : 2,336,773 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.4300 68.0200 67.4300 67.9150 17355 747.06 11011 2333 EURINR 29-May-12 68.1100 68.4600 68.1100 68.3525 6653 115.61 1693 260 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.5125 68.7500 68.5125 68.7500 1308 11.46 167 20 EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.8500 68.8500 68.8500 68.8500 832 4.82 70 7 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.1400 82.3700 82.0300 82.1950 10758 787.65 9583 2074 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.6000 82.8500 82.5250 82.7025 3082 140.90 1705 289 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.9600 83.1550 82.7025 83.0000 248 1.58 19 14 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.7975 84.7975 84.7975 84.7975 1530 39.85 470 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.5875 85.5875 85.5875 85.5875 1530 40.23 470 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.0450 64.2000 63.5250 63.8700 11056 761.01 11896 1924 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.5625 64.5825 64.1900 64.2475 727 26.52 412 203 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 64.6300 64.7500 64.5425 64.7500 163 0.90 14 9 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.7825 52.0000 51.5850 51.6625 1136607 110851.00 2143245 45590 USDINR 29-May-12 52.0600 52.2100 51.9325 52.0200 359465 6350.53 121974 2840 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.5000 52.5200 52.2500 52.3225 93567 752.85 14369 435 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.7800 52.7800 52.5600 52.6175 61790 188.29 3574 108 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.9875 53.0775 52.8400 52.9100 50724 417.81 7894 133 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.3400 53.3400 53.1700 53.2650 52757 121.68 2285 39 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4500 53.5400 53.3700 53.5400 36830 12.50 234 11 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.7900 53.7900 53.6000 53.7800 6078 74.45 1386 20 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0250 54.0400 53.8500 53.9850 33237 50.57 937 29 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.2200 54.2325 54.0000 54.0150 21331 1.62 30 8 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.4000 54.4700 54.2500 54.3050 40037 14.58 268 18 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.6125 54.8000 54.5000 54.5675 19717 167.46 3067 61 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India