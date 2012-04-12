Apr 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 88,993.22 million rupees Open interest* : 2,075,805 Total Traded Quantity : 1,712,084 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.5000 68.5000 67.5600 67.9200 17777 604.07 8911 1911 EURINR 29-May-12 68.1650 68.4425 68.0550 68.4175 7088 67.85 994 114 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.5750 68.6950 68.5750 68.6950 1307 0.27 4 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.1000 82.4900 81.9100 82.4175 10235 488.34 5942 1300 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.4425 82.9500 82.4350 82.9050 4443 183.04 2215 381 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 83.1425 83.3000 82.9875 83.2675 394 21.90 264 56 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.0575 85.0575 85.0575 85.0575 1030 42.53 500 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.7625 85.7625 85.7625 85.7625 1030 42.88 500 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.6500 64.6975 63.4000 63.8000 9876 453.65 7118 1340 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.0600 64.2100 63.9500 64.1950 992 42.80 668 223 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.6200 51.7600 51.4700 51.7050 1235583 79605.49 1542394 37305 USDINR 29-May-12 51.9650 52.1100 51.8225 52.0550 369167 5830.60 112213 2453 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.2650 52.4200 52.1425 52.3575 96561 641.02 12261 399 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.4850 52.7100 52.4450 52.6475 62255 227.45 4326 100 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.7500 52.9100 52.7275 52.9100 50385 133.36 2525 64 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.1325 53.1950 53.0375 53.1800 52321 62.01 1167 42 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4200 53.4200 53.3800 53.4000 36831 0.16 3 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.5650 53.6900 53.5650 53.6850 6215 35.85 669 8 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.8000 53.9500 53.8000 53.9400 30580 155.13 2882 36 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.0500 54.1750 54.0500 54.1150 21451 107.61 1989 27 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.1200 54.4000 54.1000 54.3800 40012 34.53 636 21 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.7000 54.7000 54.4000 54.6000 20271 212.62 3902 102 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)