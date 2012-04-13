Apr 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,655.62 million rupees Open interest* : 2,022,706 Total Traded Quantity : 1,900,748 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.6625 68.0200 67.5000 67.8175 17363 645.57 9510 1826 EURINR 29-May-12 68.3500 68.4575 68.2025 68.2750 7271 94.48 1382 205 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.6600 68.6600 68.6600 68.6600 1307 1.10 16 3 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.8500 70.8500 70.0000 70.0000 13 0.14 2 2 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.0000 71.0000 70.0000 70.2000 3 2.05 29 11 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.7100 70.7100 70.7100 70.7100 38 0.21 3 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.0500 82.3150 81.8400 82.0775 9685 435.00 5295 1310 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.6650 82.7400 82.5050 82.5700 4521 60.18 728 227 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 83.0700 83.0700 83.0500 83.0500 395 0.83 10 4 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.6500 84.6500 84.6500 84.6500 500 44.86 530 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.3500 85.4375 85.3500 85.4375 500 45.25 530 6 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.6550 63.8175 63.3000 63.5450 9755 288.23 4529 1060 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.8250 64.2225 63.8125 63.9225 1108 37.41 584 151 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 64.4000 64.4800 64.4000 64.4800 205 13.63 211 9 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.4700 51.6725 51.4525 51.5100 1294454 87479.69 1696423 35158 USDINR 29-May-12 51.8425 52.0200 51.8000 51.8500 371319 3560.71 68605 1772 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.1500 52.3325 52.1350 52.1775 92409 909.29 17413 327 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.4850 52.6200 52.4400 52.5200 44378 1123.92 21413 102 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.7350 52.8800 52.7250 52.7350 32230 992.80 18819 75 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.0300 53.1600 52.9650 52.9675 30787 1146.59 21646 32 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.2600 53.3175 53.2000 53.2275 16838 1071.50 20131 10 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.5050 53.6475 53.5000 53.6400 6114 32.85 614 9 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.7500 53.8700 53.5975 53.6250 30680 9.50 177 7 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.9000 53.9000 53.9000 53.9000 21451 2.70 50 1 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.9000 55.2800 53.2000 54.3325 29382 657.13 12098 86 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)