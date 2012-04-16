Apr 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 84,468.23 million rupees Open interest* : 2,021,495 Total Traded Quantity : 1,620,456 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.5100 67.6400 67.3575 67.4425 17027 630.93 9356 1698 EURINR 29-May-12 68.0100 68.0100 67.8500 67.9050 7393 80.07 1179 172 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.2400 68.2400 68.2400 68.2400 1308 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.6800 69.6000 68.6800 69.6000 64 0.69 10 4 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.1000 71.1000 71.1000 71.1000 38 0.21 3 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.9600 82.1000 81.8700 81.9975 9326 239.65 2923 772 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.5200 82.5600 82.3700 82.4575 4528 24.82 301 87 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.9000 82.9225 82.8450 82.9225 395 0.75 9 7 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 83.1500 83.2000 83.1250 83.2000 88 0.67 8 8 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.9000 64.3500 63.9000 64.1200 9007 730.58 11391 1574 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.3525 64.7200 64.3525 64.5025 1554 71.35 1106 281 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 64.9125 65.0050 64.7250 64.8175 205 2.01 31 14 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.7700 51.8600 51.7250 51.8050 1274462 73598.78 1420968 32031 USDINR 29-May-12 52.1350 52.2075 52.0800 52.1575 390848 5310.66 101839 2296 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.4475 52.5100 52.3925 52.4600 82150 1808.37 34467 493 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.7500 52.8050 52.6800 52.7475 44423 101.80 1930 72 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.0000 53.0900 52.9500 53.0175 32246 41.72 787 77 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.2400 53.3100 53.1950 53.2825 10899 1086.71 20408 24 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4800 53.5400 53.4600 53.5375 6840 536.48 10022 8 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.7950 53.8450 53.7200 53.8200 6115 54.12 1007 9 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0375 54.0500 53.9000 53.9000 30630 8.31 154 8 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.1500 54.1500 54.1500 54.1500 21451 0.05 1 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.3000 54.3000 54.2500 54.2500 40022 0.54 10 4 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.4500 54.7000 54.4500 54.5650 30476 138.89 2545 97 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)