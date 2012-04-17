Apr 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,227.61 million rupees Open interest* : 2,025,037 Total Traded Quantity : 1,828,254 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26/04/2012 67.7200 67.9700 67.7125 67.8250 17255 909.38 13402 2281 EURINR 29/05/2012 68.2475 68.4025 68.1975 68.2675 7780 177.41 2597 398 EURINR 27/06/2012 68.6800 68.6800 68.6800 68.6800 1319 0.82 12 4 EURINR 27/07/2012 68.9600 68.9600 68.9600 68.9600 833 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26/04/2012 82.0125 82.4500 81.9625 82.3575 9458 487.04 5919 1541 GBPINR 29/05/2012 82.5950 82.8825 82.5075 82.8225 4796 67.70 818 204 GBPINR 27/07/2012 83.4500 83.5000 83.4500 83.5000 93 0.42 5 5 GBPINR 27/11/2012 84.9075 84.9075 84.9075 84.9075 0 42.45 500 1 GBPINR 29/01/2013 85.6725 85.6725 85.6725 85.6725 0 42.84 500 1 JPYINR 26/04/2012 64.2375 64.3800 63.8850 63.9275 8863 647.30 10091 2101 JPYINR 29/05/2012 64.6900 64.7500 64.2600 64.3025 1670 25.41 394 176 JPYINR 27/06/2012 65.0500 65.0500 64.6400 64.6400 200 1.10 17 5 JPYINR 27/07/2012 65.3000 65.4475 64.9000 64.9000 4 0.26 4 4 USDINR 26/04/2012 51.7775 51.8000 51.5875 51.6275 1243406 85150.92 1647333 33659 USDINR 29/05/2012 52.1000 52.1475 51.9275 51.9625 413492 5494.71 105573 2528 USDINR 27/06/2012 52.3950 52.4375 52.2400 52.2625 85072 797.88 15253 416 USDINR 27/07/2012 52.6900 52.7150 52.5375 52.5575 49705 686.10 13031 155 USDINR 29/08/2012 52.9225 52.9925 52.8050 52.8175 32256 19.89 376 24 USDINR 26/09/2012 53.1900 53.2500 53.0400 53.0700 10743 18.49 348 12 USDINR 29/10/2012 53.4000 53.4000 53.4000 53.4000 6841 0.11 2 2 USDINR 27/11/2012 54.2050 54.2050 53.5075 53.5500 6114 5.90 110 9 USDINR 27/12/2012 53.8800 53.9375 53.7200 53.7200 30531 11.03 205 8 USDINR 29/01/2013 54.1000 54.1000 53.9000 53.9000 21405 3.13 58 6 USDINR 26/02/2013 54.2500 54.2500 54.0700 54.1125 40043 1.57 29 9 USDINR 29/03/2013 54.5000 54.5450 54.3000 54.3500 33158 635.69 11676 108 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)