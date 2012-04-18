Apr 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 100,637.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,126,892 Total Traded Quantity : 1,930,522 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.7500 67.9200 67.4075 67.8475 17430 867.15 12807 2376 EURINR 29-May-12 67.9925 68.3300 67.9575 68.2700 7972 130.97 1922 312 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.3675 68.4325 68.3650 68.4300 1325 6.02 88 9 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.4000 69.7000 69.4000 69.7000 13 0.70 10 2 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.2000 70.3000 69.2000 70.3000 41 0.42 6 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.0200 82.9375 82.0125 82.8775 9835 820.27 9946 2312 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.5450 83.4000 82.5150 83.3175 5689 116.59 1404 466 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 83.2500 83.6700 83.2500 83.6325 398 1.50 18 12 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 83.4500 84.0000 83.4500 83.9800 104 0.92 11 11 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 84.0350 84.0350 84.0350 84.0350 2 0.17 2 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.4000 63.7650 63.2125 63.6925 8904 765.84 12072 2789 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.6425 64.1225 63.6225 64.0850 2048 64.71 1014 342 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 64.1875 64.1875 64.1675 64.1675 202 0.39 6 4 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.5650 51.9050 51.4700 51.8725 1363351 87826.41 1698715 34330 USDINR 29-May-12 51.8375 52.2475 51.8250 52.2200 429282 8796.99 169074 3754 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.1500 52.5400 52.1500 52.5125 88042 782.10 14937 420 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.4700 52.8000 52.4600 52.7775 48059 157.69 2993 76 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.7200 53.0900 52.7175 53.0575 32281 27.15 512 50 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9500 53.2500 52.9500 53.2500 10799 14.73 277 9 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.7350 53.7350 53.2400 53.5000 6889 6.57 123 6 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.7850 53.7850 53.5800 53.7500 6115 0.16 3 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.7000 53.9500 53.7000 53.9500 30671 12.97 241 9 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.0500 54.0500 54.0500 54.0500 21405 0.05 1 1 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.2500 54.7000 54.2500 54.6750 36035 237.02 4340 80 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)