Apr 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,699.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,051,880 Total Traded Quantity : 2,127,173 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.4650 68.8100 68.3700 68.7875 17877 866.80 12631 2336 EURINR 29-May-12 68.8100 69.2825 68.8100 69.2525 10281 325.68 4714 667 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.3050 69.6150 69.2500 69.5525 2152 80.96 1166 113 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.2500 70.0200 69.2500 70.0200 67 0.42 6 4 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 87 0.28 4 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.8000 84.1450 83.5525 84.0600 8511 467.12 5570 1608 GBPINR 29-May-12 84.2375 84.6000 84.0150 84.5425 7552 201.80 2393 593 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 84.4750 84.9500 84.4750 84.9175 485 11.61 137 26 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.0000 87.0000 85.7500 85.7500 51 4.37 51 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.5000 86.5000 84.5000 84.6000 0 1.37 16 4 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.9550 64.2500 63.7200 63.8175 9871 211.95 3319 1105 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.3100 64.4100 64.1100 64.2075 2284 35.77 557 259 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 64.4075 64.4275 64.4075 64.4275 236 4.58 71 12 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.2500 52.2800 52.0225 52.1825 1122068 92763.97 1778874 37951 USDINR 29-May-12 52.6025 52.6225 52.3825 52.5425 528203 14267.75 271722 5606 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.9000 52.9200 52.7000 52.8650 101484 1140.86 21606 619 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.1900 53.2100 52.9900 53.1625 51848 345.37 6500 175 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.4475 53.4800 53.2500 53.4525 33672 277.53 5195 126 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.4850 53.7200 53.4850 53.6675 11368 29.59 552 24 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.8000 53.9500 53.7525 53.9000 7061 11.74 218 7 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.1500 54.2000 53.9700 54.2000 6937 93.12 1722 21 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.2000 54.4325 54.2000 54.4325 30654 1.58 29 11 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5000 54.8000 54.5000 54.6500 21407 45.47 832 8 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8000 54.8500 54.7000 54.8500 40029 287.08 5238 26 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.9500 55.1250 54.9000 55.0550 37695 222.56 4050 69 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)