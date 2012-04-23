Apr 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,642.22 million rupees Open interest* : 2,095,099 Total Traded Quantity : 2,601,340 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26/04/2012 69.1625 69.1825 68.6975 69.0600 15479 1386.74 20101 2441 EURINR 29/05/2012 69.2125 69.6300 69.1450 69.5375 12365 441.05 6348 709 EURINR 27/06/2012 69.6000 69.9425 69.5625 69.9425 2718 61.35 880 92 EURINR 29/08/2012 70.4800 70.4800 70.3900 70.3900 92 1.97 28 2 EURINR 26/02/2013 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 38 0.21 3 1 GBPINR 26/04/2012 84.0025 84.6800 83.9125 84.6300 8261 673.28 7985 2098 GBPINR 29/05/2012 84.5100 85.2100 84.3950 85.1525 8118 268.39 3160 930 GBPINR 27/06/2012 84.9500 85.8100 84.6975 85.7000 666 26.67 313 59 GBPINR 27/07/2012 85.5500 85.7500 85.5500 85.7500 115 0.51 6 3 GBPINR 29/10/2012 85.0000 86.5000 85.0000 86.5000 0 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 26/04/2012 64.2500 64.9100 64.0150 64.8550 8857 550.47 8522 1676 JPYINR 29/05/2012 64.5100 65.2800 64.3700 65.2350 3117 159.97 2462 602 JPYINR 27/06/2012 64.7500 65.8000 64.7500 65.5600 252 5.57 85 37 JPYINR 27/07/2012 66.6875 66.6900 65.4200 66.0650 4 2.64 40 4 JPYINR 29/08/2012 65.8700 65.8800 65.8700 65.8800 20 1.38 21 3 USDINR 26/04/2012 52.1725 52.6500 52.0750 52.6125 1075273 111073.00 2118129 43366 USDINR 29/05/2012 52.5375 53.0175 52.4425 52.9875 608628 18665.10 353398 9761 USDINR 27/06/2012 52.8275 53.3300 52.7725 53.3050 105682 1011.30 19060 754 USDINR 27/07/2012 53.1600 53.6350 53.0775 53.5975 60436 878.69 16449 274 USDINR 29/08/2012 53.4100 53.9275 53.3825 53.8950 37629 442.63 8229 173 USDINR 26/09/2012 53.7000 54.1800 53.7000 54.1750 11677 107.00 1978 39 USDINR 29/10/2012 53.9000 54.4000 53.9000 54.4000 7129 15.59 287 13 USDINR 27/11/2012 54.1200 54.6800 54.1200 54.6800 7659 81.91 1500 21 USDINR 27/12/2012 54.3975 54.9250 54.3975 54.9250 30847 77.60 1423 22 USDINR 29/01/2013 54.6650 55.0000 54.6650 55.0000 21408 3.99 73 6 USDINR 26/02/2013 54.8025 55.3500 54.8025 55.3300 37171 611.96 11093 38 USDINR 27/03/2013 55.0300 55.5975 55.0025 55.5500 31458 1093.05 19765 141 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)