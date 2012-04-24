Apr 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 147,043.48 million rupees Open interest* : 2,131,856 Total Traded Quantity : 2,762,460 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26/04/2012 69.3000 69.5900 69.2525 69.4875 13958 720.18 10367 1906 EURINR 29/05/2012 69.7300 70.0500 69.7300 69.9325 13363 424.26 6066 812 EURINR 27/06/2012 70.2150 70.4475 70.0000 70.3025 3172 123.38 1754 172 EURINR 27/07/2012 70.5000 70.6500 70.5000 70.6000 916 8.89 126 18 EURINR 29/08/2012 70.8125 70.8125 70.8125 70.8125 98 0.42 6 2 EURINR 26/09/2012 71.0200 71.0200 70.8000 70.8000 90 0.28 4 2 GBPINR 26/04/2012 85.5500 85.5500 84.8225 85.2900 7711 591.43 6943 2028 GBPINR 29/05/2012 86.0000 86.0000 85.0650 85.8725 8481 360.70 4206 1235 GBPINR 27/06/2012 86.0000 86.3400 85.8900 86.3050 757 13.51 157 42 GBPINR 27/07/2012 86.4500 86.4500 86.4500 86.4500 115 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29/08/2012 86.6000 86.8200 86.6000 86.8100 17 1.21 14 14 JPYINR 26/04/2012 64.9025 65.4425 64.7950 64.9750 7191 680.94 10451 2158 JPYINR 29/05/2012 65.2200 65.8050 65.2075 65.3750 5669 338.93 5167 982 JPYINR 27/06/2012 65.9650 65.9650 65.2000 65.7200 243 19.48 296 42 JPYINR 27/07/2012 65.8525 65.8550 65.8500 65.8550 5 0.33 5 3 JPYINR 29/08/2012 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 40 1.32 20 5 JPYINR 26/09/2012 67.0000 67.0000 66.9500 66.9725 0 6.70 100 11 USDINR 26/04/2012 52.6150 52.9150 52.6150 52.7775 951756 107374.00 2033673 40751 USDINR 29/05/2012 52.9400 53.2900 52.9400 53.1575 751021 33264.60 625423 13083 USDINR 27/06/2012 53.4000 53.6100 53.3450 53.4850 113281 1645.59 30758 1065 USDINR 27/07/2012 52.7175 53.9225 52.7175 53.8125 63640 553.47 10281 272 USDINR 29/08/2012 54.0000 54.2125 53.9525 54.1225 40742 317.31 5863 141 USDINR 26/09/2012 54.3650 54.4475 54.1975 54.4100 12559 104.46 1920 33 USDINR 29/10/2012 54.6300 54.7200 54.5000 54.6825 7236 21.44 393 12 USDINR 27/11/2012 54.8600 54.9900 54.7175 54.9325 7672 12.66 231 12 USDINR 27/12/2012 55.2000 55.2600 54.9500 55.1225 31086 33.71 612 26 USDINR 29/01/2013 55.2300 55.5700 55.2300 55.3550 21062 162.21 2929 26 USDINR 26/02/2013 55.6500 55.6800 55.3100 55.5350 37194 11.13 200 22 USDINR 27/03/2013 55.4700 55.8975 55.4700 55.8100 32781 250.81 4494 121 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)