Apr 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 159,776.42 million rupees Open interest* : 2,230,603 Total Traded Quantity : 3,010,765 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26/04/2012 69.2600 69.6050 69.2500 69.4175 11894 865.99 12470 2876 EURINR 29/05/2012 69.8550 70.0600 69.7200 69.8800 15134 484.87 6936 1499 EURINR 27/06/2012 69.9000 70.5100 69.9000 70.2875 3502 68.50 974 165 EURINR 27/07/2012 70.7475 70.7500 70.4725 70.6625 943 6.57 93 17 EURINR 29/08/2012 70.7475 70.7475 70.7475 70.7475 115 1.20 17 2 GBPINR 26/04/2012 85.0625 85.2400 84.5100 84.6450 6028 699.96 8249 2062 GBPINR 29/05/2012 85.6200 85.7600 85.0800 85.1700 8483 383.72 4497 1167 GBPINR 27/06/2012 86.0000 86.0600 85.6000 85.6925 1558 143.85 1679 192 GBPINR 27/07/2012 86.3000 86.3000 86.0000 86.1975 105 2.41 28 13 JPYINR 26/04/2012 64.6425 65.0975 64.5125 64.7000 6092 494.10 7640 1749 JPYINR 29/05/2012 65.1700 65.2500 64.9000 65.0650 7921 370.12 5689 1366 USDINR 26/04/2012 52.7225 52.7875 52.5000 52.5675 751040 109524.00 2081555 39622 USDINR 29/05/2012 53.1075 53.1650 52.8625 52.9375 1028328 42610.40 804229 13907 USDINR 27/06/2012 53.4100 53.4900 53.1950 53.2675 132445 2686.21 50394 1220 USDINR 27/07/2012 53.7100 53.8025 53.5400 53.5950 67145 503.57 9391 223 USDINR 29/08/2012 54.0200 54.1175 53.8275 53.9125 41640 232.76 4317 144 USDINR 26/09/2012 54.3200 54.3775 54.1150 54.1875 12659 13.07 241 26 USDINR 29/10/2012 54.5400 54.5400 54.3900 54.3900 7344 14.27 262 7 USDINR 27/11/2012 54.8000 54.8350 54.6100 54.6100 7688 1.97 36 9 USDINR 27/12/2012 54.9000 55.3000 54.8900 55.0300 31096 141.24 2562 34 USDINR 29/01/2013 55.2250 55.2400 55.1700 55.1750 21061 66.77 1210 6 USDINR 26/02/2013 55.4350 55.4975 55.3800 55.4125 35092 141.03 2545 20 USDINR 27/03/2013 55.6800 55.7000 55.5000 55.6200 33290 319.83 5751 47 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)