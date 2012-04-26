Apr 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 178,995.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,708,408 Total Traded Quantity : 3,368,392 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 69.4450 69.6200 69.3050 69.5625 5223 882.61 12707 1767 EURINR 29-May-12 69.8100 70.1200 69.7550 69.8375 28406 1860.66 26616 3158 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.2700 70.5425 69.2700 70.2600 3680 33.50 476 103 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.7500 70.7500 70.7500 70.7500 964 1.77 25 4 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 44 0.21 3 1 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 3 0.21 3 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 38 0.21 3 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 84.8025 85.0825 84.7650 85.0600 4268 341.29 4017 1008 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.3500 85.7800 85.2575 85.4900 11258 653.04 7637 2002 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.4025 86.2650 85.4025 86.0225 1733 39.89 464 127 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.4400 86.4400 86.3000 86.3625 101 1.64 19 19 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0000 88.0000 86.1000 86.1000 51 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.9975 65.0000 64.5800 64.7700 4209 402.70 6222 828 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.4000 65.5000 64.9500 65.3700 8107 466.93 7156 1549 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 65.2525 65.9200 65.2525 65.7275 268 6.49 99 34 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.5375 52.6200 52.4225 52.5725 694677 67458.00 1284207 15293 USDINR 29-May-12 52.9400 53.0150 52.7975 52.9025 1528366 102283.00 1933432 32619 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2100 53.3475 53.1400 53.2425 153857 3343.87 62813 1547 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.4600 53.6525 53.4600 53.5550 67500 592.21 11057 274 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.7900 53.9325 53.7625 53.8525 43414 216.61 4021 116 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.1000 54.2050 54.0725 54.1125 12733 7.58 140 17 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.3950 54.4300 54.3300 54.3975 7491 23.76 437 24 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.5000 54.6475 54.5000 54.6475 7698 31.22 572 13 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.7300 54.9800 54.7000 54.8500 31098 26.95 492 8 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.1900 55.2500 55.1125 55.2000 21569 28.48 516 16 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4000 55.4000 55.2800 55.3050 35094 0.28 5 3 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5000 55.6900 55.5000 55.5900 33350 78.44 1412 15 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7750 56.0975 55.6400 55.7850 3208 214.05 3839 52 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)