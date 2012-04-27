Apr 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 68,071.07 million rupees Open interest* : 2,011,236 Total Traded Quantity : 1,270,407 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.7500 70.0575 69.7300 69.9775 30153 1832.71 26230 3115 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.2375 70.4325 70.2100 70.3850 3977 51.98 739 137 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.5000 70.6500 70.5000 70.6000 1030 6.21 88 12 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 116 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.0000 71.1800 71.0000 71.1800 93 0.21 3 2 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.0500 71.0500 71.0500 71.0500 14 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 4 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 4 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 39 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 3 0.22 3 3 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.2000 72.2000 72.2000 72.2000 3 0.22 3 2 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.4325 85.8200 85.4325 85.7325 11770 343.72 4013 1067 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.0000 86.3000 86.0000 86.2425 1821 26.21 304 65 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.8325 86.8350 86.5000 86.5000 110 2.69 31 13 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.2025 86.7925 86.2025 86.7925 27 2.25 26 9 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.3000 65.7200 64.9150 65.4900 9462 680.14 10399 2149 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 65.6225 66.0875 65.3000 65.8500 290 14.29 217 119 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 65.8950 65.8950 65.8950 65.8950 23 1.19 18 1 USDINR 29-May-12 52.8500 53.0675 52.8200 52.8925 1523938 62155.80 1173613 24113 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1825 53.4000 53.1650 53.2250 160482 1546.48 29016 1423 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.5000 53.7000 53.5000 53.5500 66915 434.46 8108 194 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.8100 54.0200 53.8100 53.8750 44373 221.61 4112 141 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.0825 54.2800 54.0825 54.1375 12686 35.48 655 17 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.3275 54.5725 54.3275 54.5600 7491 5.62 103 5 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.7075 54.7650 54.6000 54.6500 7798 7.10 130 7 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.9650 55.0700 54.9000 54.9025 31000 11.26 205 9 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.5500 55.5500 55.1800 55.1800 21572 0.22 4 3 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4200 55.4200 55.4200 55.4200 35094 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6000 55.7500 55.5000 55.5950 32353 266.79 4796 43 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6700 56.0300 55.6700 55.8500 8595 423.82 7585 108 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)