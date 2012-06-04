Jun 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,474.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,350,458 Total Traded Quantity : 2,459,571 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.2300 69.2475 68.7300 69.2125 22177 629.74 9121 2948 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.3675 69.5425 68.9950 69.4925 3437 53.27 768 227 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.4200 69.8500 69.3525 69.8500 976 3.34 48 10 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.1000 70.2200 70.1000 70.2200 194 1.90 27 6 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.0000 72.0000 70.0000 72.0000 64 0.71 10 2 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.2325 86.2325 85.1525 85.6425 10997 523.17 6117 2606 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.2000 86.2000 85.6000 85.9500 829 29.70 346 199 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.9500 86.9500 85.8950 86.3000 76 1.72 20 13 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.6500 71.6500 70.8025 71.2400 9727 816.36 11473 3462 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.5000 71.6950 71.2000 71.6250 860 26.44 370 151 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.7900 71.7900 71.7900 71.7900 146 0.14 2 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 3 0.14 2 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.1600 56.1600 55.4300 55.7075 1607701 124321.00 2233738 62778 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.5250 56.1000 55.5250 55.9925 326274 8800.83 157280 4446 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.3500 56.3500 55.9475 56.2350 153333 1420.51 25296 1006 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5000 56.5400 56.1500 56.4250 40214 637.54 11329 404 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.6150 56.7500 56.4000 56.6450 18972 60.79 1076 68 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.8000 56.9075 56.6650 56.8675 13805 30.05 529 43 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.2000 57.2000 56.8100 57.0700 31161 23.45 411 25 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9300 57.3000 56.9300 57.3000 21279 0.23 4 4 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0500 57.0500 57.0500 57.0500 25587 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.6500 57.8800 57.6500 57.6925 35124 0.29 5 5 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.2000 58.2100 57.8025 57.9675 27037 89.49 1540 22 USDINR 29-May-13 58.2000 58.3700 57.9300 58.1650 485 3.37 58 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)