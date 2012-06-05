Jun 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,216.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,330,602 Total Traded Quantity : 1,948,664 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.5000 69.8000 69.3800 69.4050 21125 613.81 8822 2501 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.7000 70.0700 69.6500 69.6825 4085 75.44 1080 205 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.2000 70.2000 70.0000 70.0475 979 4.70 67 21 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.5625 85.9200 85.4100 85.7575 11050 226.24 2639 1062 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.7400 86.1975 85.7325 86.0575 833 15.74 183 88 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.4900 86.5000 86.4900 86.5000 77 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 108 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.8500 71.6800 70.7500 71.4225 9683 635.38 8919 3054 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.2500 71.9500 71.2275 71.7650 844 15.32 214 122 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.7000 72.0000 71.7000 72.0000 148 0.22 3 3 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.6425 56.0750 55.4625 55.9150 1555740 99820.80 1787799 50182 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.8300 56.3500 55.7425 56.2175 352469 6533.46 116400 4548 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0500 56.6000 56.0200 56.4325 158494 870.64 15428 666 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.3800 56.7775 56.3400 56.6125 41550 200.97 3552 257 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.6275 57.0075 56.5600 56.8925 18903 25.85 455 60 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.8775 57.2575 56.8000 57.1100 13893 31.58 555 29 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9000 57.4000 56.9000 57.3000 31273 27.20 475 22 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.2000 57.5600 57.2000 57.5600 21016 50.25 876 18 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.5000 57.7500 57.5000 57.7500 25587 0.52 9 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.6500 58.0000 57.6300 58.0000 35048 28.38 492 43 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9500 58.3100 57.9000 58.1500 27147 35.71 616 58 USDINR 29-May-13 58.5000 58.6000 58.0000 58.6000 550 4.43 76 19 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)