Jun 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 118,872.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,365,183 Total Traded Quantity : 2,121,949 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.4075 69.7725 69.3600 69.4600 20208 823.46 11844 3302 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.7400 70.0300 69.6500 69.7725 4430 91.43 1310 209 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.0000 70.2000 70.0000 70.0000 979 0.63 9 9 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.5000 70.5000 70.2500 70.2500 194 0.14 2 2 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.1000 70.1000 70.1000 70.1000 64 0.35 5 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.6000 86.2975 85.4525 86.0450 10718 701.84 8163 2731 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.2175 86.5775 86.0300 86.3975 924 31.16 361 137 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.4500 86.7800 86.4500 86.6500 80 0.61 7 6 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.6400 70.8000 70.0275 70.0675 6666 958.49 13615 3629 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.8225 70.9500 70.3150 70.3675 851 19.05 270 132 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.3000 71.3750 70.9500 70.9500 142 0.50 7 5 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.6575 55.8150 55.5150 55.5525 1560999 104890.00 1885280 51897 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.9525 56.0975 55.8050 55.8425 376388 6226.97 111368 4888 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.3900 56.3900 56.0800 56.0975 162395 849.60 15120 798 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.4400 56.5225 56.2600 56.2950 44073 472.42 8390 283 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.6500 56.7650 56.4900 56.5425 18964 179.18 3165 105 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7875 56.9975 56.7075 56.8250 13881 61.91 1090 49 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9800 57.2500 56.9000 57.0825 30802 167.91 2943 156 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.1700 57.6000 56.7125 57.3000 21632 142.45 2495 54 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3325 57.7800 57.0100 57.5900 23327 336.42 5860 107 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.8000 57.9900 55.6300 57.7375 33527 1665.83 29087 297 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 58.2975 57.6050 57.9575 27910 820.45 14148 151 USDINR 29-May-13 58.2000 58.3700 57.6525 58.2000 6029 431.58 7410 60 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)