Jun 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,435.89 million rupees Open interest* : 2,322,931 Total Traded Quantity : 1,985,104 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.5000 69.5275 69.2000 69.3525 20349 717.67 10347 2618 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.6300 69.7800 69.5525 69.6250 3876 70.96 1018 196 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.8000 69.8000 69.8000 69.8000 979 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.5600 85.8500 85.2000 85.6925 10257 1074.76 12574 3285 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.9000 86.1600 85.5600 86.0200 887 19.66 229 151 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.0100 86.4500 86.0000 86.3875 107 2.84 33 9 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.4000 86.7000 86.4000 86.7000 108 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.8500 69.8500 69.3250 69.4175 6943 779.79 11214 3543 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.9450 70.1650 69.6300 69.7600 799 22.21 318 161 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.5000 70.5000 70.5000 70.5000 142 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.3200 55.3800 55.0650 55.1425 1499910 100309.00 1815925 52985 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.5700 55.6800 55.3625 55.4325 388676 4850.01 87348 4323 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.8500 55.9450 55.6500 55.7000 171887 1468.05 26312 964 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.2125 56.2125 55.8525 55.9050 44335 381.18 6807 295 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0425 56.4025 56.0400 56.1050 19511 163.18 2903 139 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.6300 56.6375 56.3500 56.3525 13782 17.44 309 38 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8500 56.8525 56.5500 56.5525 30999 50.13 884 42 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.1475 57.1475 56.8250 57.0100 21637 12.62 222 18 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.1700 57.3900 57.0200 57.1550 20937 360.93 6314 56 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4300 57.5000 57.2500 57.2500 33503 16.24 283 41 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9000 57.9000 57.5700 57.7500 27199 97.75 1694 48 USDINR 29-May-13 58.3000 58.3000 57.7550 57.7600 6108 21.15 366 21 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)