Jun 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,995.34 million rupees Open interest* : 2,392,089 Total Traded Quantity : 2,703,357 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27/06/2012 69.6500 70.3275 69.6000 70.1075 22422 949.03 13566 3585 EURINR 27/07/2012 69.8500 70.5900 69.8500 70.3550 4432 57.21 814 256 EURINR 29/08/2012 70.4000 70.8000 70.3700 70.6150 1047 7.12 101 28 EURINR 26/09/2012 70.1000 71.0000 70.1000 71.0000 267 2.40 34 10 GBPINR 27/06/2012 85.7000 86.8800 85.7000 86.7625 11360 739.81 8569 3074 GBPINR 27/07/2012 86.0000 87.1550 86.0000 87.0200 1094 23.63 272 112 GBPINR 29/08/2012 86.5500 87.4425 86.5500 87.4300 118 1.92 22 15 GBPINR 26/09/2012 87.1000 87.5000 87.1000 87.5000 108 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 27/06/2012 69.6500 70.4275 69.3300 70.3375 6651 688.85 9869 4154 JPYINR 27/07/2012 69.5100 70.7100 69.5100 70.6400 887 44.46 634 276 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.2000 70.7650 70.2000 70.7650 146 0.21 3 3 USDINR 27/06/2012 55.4475 55.9375 55.1975 55.8850 1510810 137689.00 2476898 64092 USDINR 27/07/2012 55.6475 56.2000 55.4925 56.1550 417409 8278.02 148065 6642 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.8400 56.4400 55.7600 56.4125 177100 1369.74 24381 1097 USDINR 26/09/2012 56.0600 56.6350 55.9450 56.6050 57176 513.50 9090 308 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.3500 56.8200 56.1900 56.8025 25881 215.60 3799 119 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.5700 57.0400 56.4000 57.0125 14794 104.82 1839 61 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.7500 57.3000 56.6500 57.2200 32238 78.24 1373 52 USDINR 29/01/2013 56.9000 57.4000 56.9000 57.4000 21760 41.55 728 16 USDINR 26/02/2013 56.6950 57.6000 56.6350 57.4900 21188 55.64 977 12 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.5200 58.0000 57.5200 58.0000 33324 16.63 288 23 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.6000 58.3000 57.6000 58.1800 25406 94.04 1626 18 USDINR 29/05/2013 57.8500 58.4000 57.8500 58.4000 6471 23.73 407 29 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)