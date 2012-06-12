Jun 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 136,258.19 million rupees Open interest* : 2,459,137 Total Traded Quantity : 2,421,750 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.8700 70.1300 69.7100 69.8375 23505 880.37 12585 3322 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.1500 70.3925 70.0800 70.1200 4374 29.71 423 140 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.3500 70.5200 70.3500 70.5000 1095 6.84 97 11 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 267 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.6600 86.9500 86.4325 86.7575 10933 490.84 5659 2190 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.8200 87.2225 86.8200 87.0300 1686 62.34 716 82 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.4500 87.4500 87.4500 87.4500 119 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.4000 70.6225 70.1375 70.1850 7063 572.59 8135 3263 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.4450 70.9100 70.4450 70.4925 921 15.49 219 107 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.3600 56.2150 55.3600 55.8875 1551483 125557.00 2241006 61981 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.2250 56.4775 56.1025 56.1675 437931 5660.25 100476 5191 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4900 56.7100 56.3450 56.4225 178274 1171.19 20706 896 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.6450 56.9200 56.5200 56.6100 60873 972.38 17112 389 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.9000 57.1300 56.7700 56.7925 26032 332.74 5842 142 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.0000 57.3000 57.0000 57.1575 14827 124.02 2171 54 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.2725 57.5400 57.2000 57.2175 31976 28.81 502 50 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.9050 57.9050 57.4000 57.4950 19826 174.92 3038 34 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.8975 58.0975 57.8975 58.0975 21187 0.17 3 3 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.0000 58.2000 57.8100 57.9300 33305 14.32 247 23 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.2500 58.4100 58.1000 58.1825 25573 74.24 1274 35 USDINR 29-May-13 58.4700 58.6925 58.3900 58.3900 7887 89.82 1537 35 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)