Jun 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,045.63 million rupees Open interest* : 2,459,008 Total Traded Quantity : 1,818,916 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7425 69.9375 69.7000 69.8200 23429 547.80 7845 2292 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.0950 70.2000 70.0400 70.1275 4441 16.90 241 74 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.4500 70.4500 70.3800 70.3800 271 1.34 19 5 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.8000 87.0300 86.6150 86.7025 10637 533.41 6143 2623 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.2300 87.3100 86.9125 87.0050 2139 56.12 645 116 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5500 87.5500 87.5500 87.5500 120 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.8000 87.8000 87.8000 87.8000 108 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.1000 88.1000 88.1000 88.1000 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.1200 70.3625 69.8000 69.9725 6781 446.37 6373 2852 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.4950 70.5900 70.1500 70.3100 923 10.06 143 83 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.3975 70.3975 70.3975 70.3975 164 1.41 20 4 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.1000 71.1000 71.1000 71.1000 3 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.8475 56.0150 55.6500 55.7750 1540884 93377.43 1672112 47976 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.1575 56.3000 55.9400 56.0700 448549 4760.77 84802 4001 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4000 56.5425 56.1900 56.3075 177291 1073.26 19043 820 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5550 56.7500 56.4000 56.5050 62924 905.68 16013 448 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8500 56.9300 56.6000 56.6375 25501 107.77 1898 42 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.1125 57.1950 56.9175 56.9625 14731 154.65 2711 43 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.3000 57.3750 57.0100 57.1500 32151 17.55 306 17 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.5200 57.5700 57.3500 57.3500 19825 0.40 7 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.7000 57.7200 57.5000 57.5000 21190 0.40 7 7 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.0500 58.2300 57.7500 57.7500 33304 0.52 9 9 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1600 58.3000 58.0025 58.1000 25587 20.69 356 16 USDINR 29-May-13 58.4000 58.5000 58.2000 58.2000 8054 12.77 219 9 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India