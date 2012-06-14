Jun 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,279.84 million rupees Open interest* : 2,512,160 Total Traded Quantity : 1,699,968 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.0125 70.1900 69.9500 70.1425 26065 713.73 10181 2866 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3700 70.4500 70.2850 70.3950 4707 35.83 509 168 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.5900 70.7000 70.5325 70.7000 1105 1.48 21 9 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 274 0.21 3 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.5975 86.7200 86.2775 86.6850 10065 365.50 4226 2068 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.9500 87.0000 86.6000 86.9350 2223 21.18 244 130 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.4000 87.4000 87.4000 87.4000 108 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.1800 70.4625 70.0300 70.4100 7247 279.51 3977 2046 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.4950 70.7625 70.3275 70.6475 907 10.30 146 84 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.7600 55.9375 55.6575 55.8425 1566085 87670.83 1570679 47936 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.1100 56.2100 55.9400 56.1225 464514 4792.90 85428 4773 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.3850 56.4650 56.1900 56.3825 184123 990.81 17579 633 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5675 56.6650 56.4050 56.5700 63959 200.18 3539 130 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.7100 56.8900 56.6200 56.7700 25727 66.50 1171 51 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.9000 57.0350 56.8550 56.8625 14839 15.26 268 17 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0900 57.3100 57.0500 57.3100 32431 22.56 395 23 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.3000 57.3300 57.3000 57.3300 19835 1.72 30 4 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.4050 57.8000 57.4050 57.8000 21131 19.03 330 12 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.8000 58.0000 57.7650 57.9600 33304 1.56 27 13 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1075 58.2700 58.0000 58.1600 25455 69.36 1192 39 USDINR 29-May-13 58.2225 58.5000 58.2000 58.5000 8056 1.29 22 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)