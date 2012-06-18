Jun 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 164,934.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,519,343 Total Traded Quantity : 2,942,502 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.3000 70.7500 70.2325 70.6850 28677 1567.67 22223 5841 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.6000 70.9875 70.5725 70.9150 5602 207.18 2926 790 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.8000 71.2075 70.8000 71.1200 1390 21.66 305 63 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.3500 71.4000 71.3500 71.4000 337 2.64 37 7 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.8250 87.6000 86.8225 87.5625 10035 663.07 7600 3503 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.2500 87.8700 87.2000 87.8275 3762 252.64 2887 857 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5000 88.0000 87.4150 87.8375 239 13.24 151 38 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.5000 88.3050 87.5000 88.3050 112 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.2500 88.5000 88.2500 88.5000 5 0.27 3 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.5000 88.6625 88.5000 88.6625 6 0.35 4 4 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.1025 70.8650 69.3600 70.8125 7344 547.72 7792 3410 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2000 71.1100 70.2000 71.0475 1092 19.20 272 155 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.2550 56.0600 55.2550 56.0150 1509547 145314.00 2607472 69316 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.7675 56.3025 55.5850 56.2650 511643 11840.60 211476 8442 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0000 56.5550 55.8500 56.5100 191779 2560.49 45583 1485 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.1500 56.7900 56.1100 56.7525 66463 855.06 15145 455 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.3675 56.9900 56.3650 56.9800 26349 231.21 4077 88 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.6075 57.2500 56.6025 57.1550 15240 145.32 2553 69 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8775 57.5000 56.8175 57.4825 31198 163.79 2868 101 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0500 57.7000 57.0500 57.7000 19447 109.48 1913 46 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3000 57.8500 57.3000 57.8500 21179 180.42 3127 23 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5000 58.2000 57.5000 58.1950 33030 22.81 393 55 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.7000 58.5000 57.7000 58.4775 25815 149.26 2562 75 USDINR 29-May-13 57.9000 58.7000 57.9000 58.6625 9052 66.04 1130 52 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)