Jun 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,129.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,458,840 Total Traded Quantity : 2,307,384 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.8450 71.3550 70.7900 71.3050 30099 1200.38 16909 4545 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.0000 71.6200 71.0000 71.5400 7626 200.56 2814 516 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.2000 71.8400 71.2000 71.8025 1624 35.95 503 86 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.5650 72.0000 71.5650 71.9475 495 0.72 10 4 EURINR 29-Oct-12 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 20 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.8450 88.4325 87.8000 88.3450 9729 604.54 6866 3097 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.1125 88.7000 88.1050 88.6250 5129 187.17 2119 612 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.4000 88.9000 88.4000 88.9000 425 15.94 180 37 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 112 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 6 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.0000 89.5000 89.0000 89.5000 8 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.0000 92.0000 89.0000 90.5000 51 0.91 10 2 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.2500 71.2500 70.7800 71.0925 6045 389.32 5486 2643 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.1900 71.3900 71.0300 71.3525 2706 15.24 214 108 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.4350 176 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.0000 56.2525 55.8725 56.2125 1332722 114204.00 2037053 48508 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.2050 56.5225 56.1450 56.4825 621711 10877.86 193130 6732 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4725 56.7750 56.4200 56.7450 188528 1117.15 19744 911 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.7150 57.0225 56.6675 56.9925 75032 580.75 10216 332 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.0000 57.2525 56.9325 57.2150 27835 220.22 3858 88 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.2150 57.4800 57.1600 57.4725 15865 118.67 2069 48 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.5050 57.7300 57.4350 57.7025 31067 106.51 1851 31 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.0500 58.0500 57.7000 58.0000 18203 124.48 2153 30 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.2000 58.2400 57.9000 58.2375 16060 33.80 582 23 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.1925 58.4575 58.1025 58.4300 33018 1.86 32 7 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.5025 58.7500 58.4300 58.7325 25575 27.44 469 24 USDINR 29-May-13 58.8100 58.9500 58.6900 58.9250 8973 65.26 1110 39 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)