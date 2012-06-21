Jun 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 180,857.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,579,039 Total Traded Quantity : 3,188,645 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.4475 71.5700 71.2800 71.4325 33798 1113.86 15592 3397 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.6500 71.7850 71.5225 71.7050 9005 251.79 3512 819 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.8150 72.4200 71.8000 71.9500 2388 78.90 1097 137 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0000 74.5000 72.0000 73.2500 19 1.47 20 3 EURINR 29-May-13 72.1000 74.1000 72.1000 74.1000 0 0.73 10 2 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.5475 88.7325 88.2725 88.5700 10093 402.15 4542 2241 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.6750 88.9500 88.5600 88.8075 5357 110.45 1244 568 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.9950 89.1200 88.9500 89.1200 748 29.36 330 98 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 61 0.89 10 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.8425 70.9950 70.4075 70.4650 5153 573.19 8104 2795 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.1050 71.2375 70.6400 70.7425 2792 20.77 293 168 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.0000 71.0000 70.8700 70.9350 176 0.28 4 4 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.3800 56.6300 56.3225 56.4175 1359329 154037.00 2727543 60277 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.5400 56.8875 56.5400 56.6925 681710 19178.94 337988 12641 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.9250 57.1400 56.8600 56.9500 191635 2242.64 39343 1633 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.2000 57.3900 57.1100 57.2150 98276 2197.62 38384 834 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.4000 57.6200 57.3400 57.4550 28524 266.29 4632 218 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.6400 57.8300 57.3075 57.7050 16136 49.12 851 63 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.8500 58.0600 57.8500 57.9450 31373 35.43 611 31 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.1400 58.3000 58.1000 58.1450 18800 37.85 651 36 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.3000 58.6900 58.3000 58.3200 15940 21.86 374 28 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.5200 58.8000 58.5150 58.6500 32937 9.68 165 15 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.7500 59.0500 58.7500 58.9500 25624 147.25 2498 51 USDINR 29-May-13 59.2000 59.2800 59.0600 59.1100 9165 50.14 847 43 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)