Jun 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 200,390.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,732,885 Total Traded Quantity : 3,493,781 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.3425 71.8150 71.1750 71.7250 32817 901.48 12604 3636 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.5600 72.0675 71.4200 71.9375 10004 168.03 2338 660 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.7000 72.3000 71.7000 72.1250 2556 38.61 535 102 EURINR 26-Sep-12 72.4500 72.4500 72.2750 72.2750 595 7.32 101 13 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.6900 89.3900 88.5825 89.1550 9972 417.23 4686 1938 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.9600 89.5525 88.7825 89.3450 5870 132.10 1480 469 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 89.0000 89.7600 89.0000 89.5775 781 5.46 61 25 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 90.0000 90.0000 89.5200 89.5200 116 0.36 4 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 90.0200 90.1000 90.0100 90.0550 9 0.27 3 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 90.2500 90.3500 90.2500 90.3350 11 0.27 3 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 91.0000 91.0000 91.0000 91.0000 51 0.91 10 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.6425 71.3175 70.5350 71.1950 6043 538.95 7598 2627 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.9350 71.5100 70.8600 71.3600 3124 97.60 1368 345 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.5050 71.7100 71.5050 71.6450 177 0.43 6 3 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.6325 57.3900 56.6325 57.2550 1409674 164516.00 2879271 65277 USDINR 27-Jul-12 57.1000 57.6625 57.0525 57.5325 770820 27165.55 473461 18286 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.2500 57.9225 57.2500 57.7850 200931 2912.14 50510 2467 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.6550 58.1750 57.6175 58.0325 95874 1248.03 21532 803 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.6200 58.4500 57.6200 58.2675 32852 1086.28 18634 511 USDINR 27-Nov-12 58.1000 58.6425 58.1000 58.5050 16223 369.12 6326 238 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.3725 58.8900 58.3325 58.7300 31013 226.71 3866 117 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.5000 59.0700 58.5000 58.9000 19038 27.20 462 30 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.9000 59.3325 58.8000 59.1600 15894 82.19 1391 45 USDINR 27-Mar-13 59.0000 59.5600 59.0000 59.4925 32822 164.87 2774 65 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.3025 59.7750 59.3000 59.7375 25857 183.79 3086 69 USDINR 29-May-13 59.3000 60.0000 59.3000 59.9375 9761 99.99 1671 182 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)