Jun 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 230,023.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,691,631 Total Traded Quantity : 4,033,294 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.2775 71.3025 70.6525 71.1425 28880 1808.35 25504 5669 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.3450 71.4550 70.8900 71.3700 11697 341.41 4800 1994 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.3400 71.5575 71.1575 71.5575 2564 4.35 61 18 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 594 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Nov-12 72.2000 72.2000 72.2000 72.2000 6 0.65 9 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 77.5000 77.5000 70.8000 70.8000 66 1.48 20 2 EURINR 29-May-13 72.0000 73.5000 72.0000 72.7500 0 4.37 60 6 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.4675 88.7500 87.9000 88.6075 8682 694.38 7869 2679 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.7500 88.9500 88.1500 88.8300 7211 319.17 3607 1100 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.8125 89.0900 88.4500 89.0900 802 6.04 68 21 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.5000 89.5000 89.5000 89.5000 9 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 11 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.7500 71.4900 70.2100 71.4250 5283 464.28 6555 2211 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.8750 71.7200 70.4175 71.6525 3485 119.71 1683 695 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.2500 71.8600 71.2500 71.8550 200 1.64 23 10 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.9950 57.1275 56.4375 57.0750 1261654 184528.00 3252547 80654 USDINR 27-Jul-12 57.4225 57.4225 56.7200 57.3650 861066 34788.15 609876 26247 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.3950 57.6750 56.9800 57.6175 212451 3603.02 62905 2795 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.5325 57.9300 57.2350 57.8850 97538 1619.62 28148 954 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.7500 58.1650 57.4825 58.1325 33745 561.50 9732 322 USDINR 27-Nov-12 58.0225 58.3875 57.7450 58.3400 18065 338.86 5847 187 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.2500 58.6525 57.9400 58.5875 32266 314.88 5404 117 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.3000 58.8750 58.1100 58.8625 21114 241.30 4137 43 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.7000 59.0600 58.5000 59.0550 15621 65.88 1119 28 USDINR 27-Mar-13 59.0000 59.3650 58.6850 59.3500 32843 98.17 1665 46 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.0500 59.6250 58.9550 59.6225 26077 77.22 1302 48 USDINR 29-May-13 59.4000 59.8500 59.2000 59.7825 9701 20.80 350 48 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.