Jun 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 204,179.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,753,095 Total Traded Quantity : 3,556,070 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.2575 71.4600 71.0900 71.1875 24064 1239.19 17381 3791 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.4475 71.6800 71.3300 71.4200 16035 905.04 12653 2329 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.6050 71.9000 71.5900 71.6050 2761 26.82 374 82 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.8500 71.8500 71.8500 71.8500 596 0.14 2 1 EURINR 27-Nov-12 72.0000 74.0000 72.0000 74.0000 6 4.38 60 7 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.7500 89.2900 88.6125 89.1450 8076 540.40 6073 2045 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.9450 89.5200 88.8350 89.3350 9427 419.03 4697 1465 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 89.0750 89.6700 89.0750 89.5600 917 13.14 147 53 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.4700 72.0725 71.4700 71.8175 4205 483.76 6741 2454 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.7975 72.3100 71.5900 72.0100 5951 344.69 4789 1389 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.1600 72.2600 72.0400 72.2000 218 1.30 18 13 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.9400 57.1950 56.8550 57.0300 941783 137884.48 2416925 53197 USDINR 27-Jul-12 57.3000 57.4700 57.1400 57.3075 1205188 57508.10 1002898 23373 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.5575 57.7450 57.4125 57.5850 245954 4050.31 70308 2056 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.7775 57.9900 57.7125 57.8325 97629 283.39 4898 240 USDINR 29-Oct-12 58.0100 58.2300 58.0000 58.0650 33979 92.87 1598 74 USDINR 27-Nov-12 58.6000 58.6000 58.2600 58.2950 18117 34.37 589 44 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.5800 58.6875 58.3550 58.5650 32552 191.64 3273 57 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.8100 58.8900 58.7400 58.7400 21216 37.60 639 15 USDINR 26-Feb-13 59.0000 59.2100 58.9500 59.0675 15720 25.18 426 21 USDINR 27-Mar-13 59.2100 59.4375 59.2075 59.2175 32756 42.55 718 26 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.4500 59.7000 59.4000 59.6000 26174 23.28 391 13 USDINR 29-May-13 59.8000 59.9000 59.6450 59.8000 9771 28.25 472 39 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)