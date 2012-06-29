Jun 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 136,746.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,203,185 Total Traded Quantity : 2,408,261 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.3500 71.5900 70.5025 70.5750 27061 1431.35 20166 4095 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.7675 71.7800 70.7500 70.8050 3163 51.31 720 254 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.0000 71.0800 71.0000 71.0800 529 3.20 45 8 EURINR 27-Dec-12 73.6000 73.6000 71.5000 71.5000 63 0.73 10 2 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.2000 73.2000 73.2000 73.2000 69 0.15 2 1 EURINR 29-May-13 72.5000 73.5000 72.5000 73.5000 1 0.15 2 2 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.7000 88.7300 87.4500 87.5325 13204 722.29 8204 2967 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.8500 88.8800 87.7400 87.7975 881 25.59 290 183 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 89.0000 89.0000 88.0000 88.0000 163 2.64 30 18 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.8000 89.0000 88.3100 88.6000 16 0.44 5 5 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.9000 88.9000 88.9000 88.9000 13 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.6000 88.6000 88.6000 88.6000 52 0.71 8 1 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.5925 71.6550 70.4000 70.5450 9184 662.60 9335 3813 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.0175 72.0175 70.7200 70.7800 283 14.74 207 123 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.5625 71.5625 71.5625 71.5625 4 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.9000 56.9800 56.0325 56.1000 1524581 125787.00 2227723 65319 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.1450 57.1750 56.3100 56.3650 305120 5351.60 94373 5211 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.2700 57.4300 56.5200 56.5775 103985 1800.12 31657 1227 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.5000 57.6500 56.7500 56.8050 40636 374.78 6563 332 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.8000 57.8725 56.9600 56.9825 24184 126.58 2206 158 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.0275 58.0500 57.1800 57.2225 39064 170.74 2960 129 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.3275 58.3275 57.4400 57.4400 21408 24.18 417 34 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.3800 58.3800 57.7100 57.7100 15874 60.98 1049 54 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.6025 58.6400 58.0400 58.0400 32529 23.71 406 36 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.9825 59.1000 58.2200 58.3325 26692 43.15 733 61 USDINR 29-May-13 59.3000 59.3000 58.5125 58.5350 10171 35.02 594 61 USDINR 26-Jun-13 59.4000 59.5500 58.4725 58.6600 4255 32.82 554 44 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)