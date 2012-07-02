Jul 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,323.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,093,235 Total Traded Quantity : 2,355,328 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3400 70.8200 70.2200 70.2775 26467 1393.96 19771 4182 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.5200 71.4425 70.4775 70.5100 3120 62.84 887 227 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.7500 71.7500 71.0000 71.0000 497 15.35 215 36 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.2000 87.7800 87.1700 87.2300 12946 504.67 5771 2340 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5100 88.0000 87.4500 87.4850 869 8.42 96 55 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.9900 88.2900 87.8000 87.8000 174 1.94 22 13 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.8000 88.0550 87.8000 88.0550 17 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.2500 88.2500 88.2500 88.2500 15 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.0375 70.4675 69.7300 69.8225 9398 689.36 9837 4445 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.4325 70.5400 69.9000 70.0475 290 14.18 202 84 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.2000 70.2000 70.2000 70.2000 4 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.7800 56.1250 55.6600 55.7075 1377427 117665.00 2105949 60183 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0200 56.4050 55.9525 55.9875 341502 8586.34 152860 5583 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0100 56.7000 56.0100 56.2200 101324 2139.68 37968 1262 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.5600 56.8500 56.4200 56.4425 41376 520.33 9197 274 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5500 57.1100 56.5450 56.6875 24564 263.71 4643 143 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0000 57.3425 56.8200 56.8925 39582 112.07 1964 58 USDINR 29-Jan-13 59.5000 59.5000 57.1000 57.2475 21768 56.26 983 28 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.4825 57.7800 56.7800 57.3725 15715 20.96 364 17 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.8000 57.9100 57.6025 57.6925 32300 16.71 289 14 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9750 58.2950 57.9025 57.9025 26743 54.07 931 31 USDINR 29-May-13 59.1000 59.1000 58.1500 58.2750 10307 21.18 363 27 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.5950 58.8000 58.4000 58.5275 6830 176.37 3010 46 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)