Jul 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 163,284.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,129,882 Total Traded Quantity : 2,966,902 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.8100 69.2500 68.4725 68.7925 27368 1226.98 17803 4673 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.1400 69.5400 68.7650 69.1050 3604 126.63 1830 440 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.2500 69.7050 68.9725 69.3050 571 27.87 402 28 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.5100 69.5100 69.4500 69.5000 29 0.28 4 4 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.6000 69.6000 69.6000 69.6000 18 0.14 2 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.8000 69.8000 69.8000 69.8000 74 0.77 11 1 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.1000 70.1000 70.1000 70.1000 16 0.21 3 1 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.4700 86.1725 85.1600 85.6300 12490 744.62 8691 3660 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 85.9900 86.4800 85.5000 85.9175 1107 92.66 1078 464 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.3275 86.3275 86.0725 86.2500 197 1.29 15 12 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.9975 86.9975 86.3000 86.3000 16 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1000 87.1000 87.1000 87.1000 18 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.1275 87.1675 87.1275 87.1675 62 0.87 10 4 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 86.5850 86.5850 86.5850 86.5850 10 0.87 10 1 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.3800 69.0750 68.1800 68.5775 9263 634.17 9245 3652 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 68.8700 69.2125 68.4675 68.8275 402 31.05 451 230 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.8575 69.3000 68.8575 69.3000 13 0.69 10 2 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.5800 55.0700 54.4175 54.7675 1375890 148044.00 2703881 79931 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.8875 56.5000 54.7300 55.0675 381761 8546.39 155183 7267 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.1550 55.6050 55.0000 55.3375 102585 1688.17 30552 1264 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.3625 55.8500 55.2500 55.5725 41396 565.67 10188 352 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.4000 56.3875 55.4000 55.8025 22961 328.38 5890 210 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.8500 56.3650 55.7600 56.0075 38528 371.90 6640 182 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9000 56.9000 56.0000 56.2800 19577 200.14 3557 59 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.7000 56.7000 56.3100 56.4250 15782 204.31 3618 31 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.8950 57.1300 56.6175 56.9475 32309 173.00 3049 32 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.2000 57.3000 56.9100 57.0700 26628 85.72 1504 35 USDINR 29-May-13 57.3325 57.5500 56.9525 57.3375 10293 156.48 2731 40 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6000 57.8000 56.6000 57.5025 6914 31.03 540 40 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.