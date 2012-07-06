Jul 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,632.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,181,412 Total Traded Quantity : 2,461,016 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.9500 69.1200 68.5500 68.8875 25558 832.83 12086 3463 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.1000 69.4000 69.0350 69.1750 3843 140.72 2035 228 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.3925 69.6575 69.3500 69.6575 589 2.36 34 14 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.1300 86.7600 86.1300 86.4750 11505 656.92 7600 2854 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.5200 87.0000 86.4900 86.7475 1375 36.74 424 255 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.8100 87.2400 86.8100 87.0100 228 4.87 56 17 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.1000 87.3500 87.1000 87.3500 20 0.35 4 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2500 87.5000 87.2500 87.5000 20 0.35 4 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.9900 90.9900 90.9900 90.9900 50 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.4650 69.8700 69.4500 69.6700 8895 416.93 5984 2087 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 69.7100 70.0100 69.7100 69.8850 450 4.47 64 50 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.5900 55.8575 55.4150 55.6925 1432383 125388.00 2252537 63673 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7950 56.1475 55.7900 56.0025 376200 5046.07 90153 5587 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0200 56.4250 56.0200 56.2750 100752 1930.84 34331 1294 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2500 56.7000 56.2500 56.5925 40377 1287.97 22781 656 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5000 56.9700 56.5000 56.9300 19608 619.37 10912 284 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9500 57.2000 56.8300 57.1925 40016 525.04 9211 217 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0775 57.4500 57.0000 57.2625 21863 211.76 3696 51 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3100 57.7850 57.3100 57.6200 20783 300.84 5227 53 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5550 57.9000 57.5350 57.8025 32530 28.10 487 23 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8000 58.1800 57.8000 58.1500 26450 31.70 546 45 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0500 58.4000 58.0500 58.3600 10610 54.07 929 54 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.3500 58.6300 58.2500 58.6050 7307 111.87 1914 67 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)