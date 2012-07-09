Jul 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,190.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,205,584 Total Traded Quantity : 2,114,823 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.9075 69.1400 68.8125 68.9625 26783 1105.26 16035 3875 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.2700 69.4175 69.1000 69.2375 3849 25.35 366 159 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.5500 69.5600 69.4000 69.4000 635 3.76 54 12 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.9050 69.9050 69.9000 69.9025 70 0.84 12 2 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.9400 87.0875 86.6950 86.7950 10778 354.18 4076 1911 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.1100 87.3450 86.9500 87.0950 1465 32.77 376 190 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.5850 87.5850 87.3000 87.3300 228 0.35 4 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.5025 87.7900 87.5025 87.5500 24 0.44 5 4 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2100 70.5600 70.2100 70.4600 8707 522.41 7418 2381 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.1100 70.7575 69.4550 70.7100 516 19.49 276 105 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.8225 70.8225 70.8225 70.8225 15 0.28 4 2 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.4650 56.2600 55.4650 56.1125 1435920 110867.00 1975553 55707 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4125 56.5425 56.3000 56.4025 390804 4104.21 72769 4584 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5000 56.9800 56.5000 56.6900 104903 1270.44 22427 791 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.6500 57.0800 56.6500 56.9525 41216 544.22 9554 328 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.1500 57.3700 57.0900 57.2125 19811 68.97 1205 71 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.4500 57.6300 57.3500 57.4350 39982 176.43 3071 83 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.7675 57.7675 57.7000 57.7000 21693 35.69 618 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.0000 58.0500 57.9000 58.0000 20783 3.31 57 8 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.1600 58.2500 58.0625 58.2500 32580 9.20 158 9 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.3250 58.5025 58.3250 58.5000 26425 7.02 120 14 USDINR 29-May-13 58.4000 58.8125 58.4000 58.7225 10905 19.96 340 29 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.7525 59.0625 58.7525 58.9700 7492 19.17 325 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)