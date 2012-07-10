Jul 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 128,511.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,215,158 Total Traded Quantity : 2,292,432 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.9075 70.4500 68.2525 68.3350 29579 1217.31 17746 5806 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.2200 69.2200 68.5500 68.6100 3834 82.81 1202 359 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.2000 69.3025 69.0600 69.0600 617 3.46 50 17 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.3925 69.3925 69.3925 69.3925 29 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.8300 86.8575 86.0900 86.1425 11383 438.63 5074 2163 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.1550 87.1550 86.4000 86.4825 1644 67.07 773 318 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.2275 87.2275 86.8500 86.8500 229 0.35 4 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.5450 87.5450 87.2000 87.2000 24 0.70 8 5 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.7500 87.7500 86.9000 86.9000 21 0.44 5 5 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.4200 70.5425 69.7300 69.7850 8855 573.98 8177 3539 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 69.8850 70.7500 69.8800 70.0175 929 40.06 569 115 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9025 70.9025 70.9025 70.9025 16 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.0725 56.1000 55.4850 55.5275 1450121 119439.00 2140620 66064 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.3175 56.3875 55.7700 55.8175 380033 4387.29 78256 7267 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0200 56.8700 56.0200 56.0625 104443 1100.29 19545 1018 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.9000 56.9200 56.3000 56.3325 44530 658.33 11651 407 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.1875 57.1900 56.5850 56.5925 20096 125.52 2214 115 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.3425 57.3500 56.8500 56.8500 40468 129.43 2271 70 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.4900 57.6500 57.2050 57.2050 20747 126.35 2199 21 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.9500 57.9625 57.3850 57.3850 19890 70.58 1220 21 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.0500 58.0900 57.5750 57.5750 32571 18.69 323 11 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.4000 58.4175 57.8475 57.8500 26425 2.21 38 17 USDINR 29-May-13 58.6000 58.6000 58.1250 58.2200 10899 1.58 27 21 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.6800 58.9800 58.2500 58.4000 7775 26.90 458 40 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)