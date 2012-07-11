Jul 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 162,946.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,325,175 Total Traded Quantity : 2,915,299 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.4050 68.4975 67.9325 68.2600 31978 1345.68 19743 4523 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.6175 68.6925 68.2350 68.5675 3684 42.56 622 181 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.9175 68.9175 68.7350 68.8000 629 8.46 123 16 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.0000 69.0000 68.9000 68.9000 28 0.14 2 2 EURINR 27-Mar-13 68.5000 70.4000 68.5000 70.4000 19 0.97 14 4 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.6000 86.6700 86.0025 86.4725 9543 1144.75 13260 2662 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.8450 86.8600 86.3100 86.7750 1759 54.70 631 220 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.7500 86.7500 86.0000 86.0000 326 28.72 331 7 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.9000 87.0500 86.9000 87.0500 121 26.32 302 5 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1475 87.1475 87.1475 87.1475 21 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4400 87.5500 87.4400 87.5500 63 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.7100 87.7100 87.7100 87.7100 10 0.88 10 4 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.3450 70.4000 69.7700 70.1025 9880 516.53 7374 2536 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.6900 70.7075 69.9950 70.3100 1050 16.52 235 126 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.3000 70.5000 70.3000 70.5000 16 0.85 12 6 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.7000 55.9075 55.4175 55.6125 1538362 151715.00 2729065 70526 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0625 56.1825 55.7000 55.8975 387928 5795.35 103715 7753 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.3275 56.4500 55.9650 56.1800 108036 1226.95 21845 1201 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.7600 56.7600 56.2475 56.4475 51544 677.35 12007 283 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.6800 56.7500 56.5000 56.6750 20179 50.00 883 69 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.2025 57.2025 56.7500 56.9275 41485 90.71 1601 59 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0200 57.1900 57.0200 57.1100 20756 83.15 1456 8 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.5000 57.5000 57.5000 57.5000 19890 0.12 2 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5000 57.7300 57.5000 57.6025 32506 4.04 70 6 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.0825 58.0825 57.7850 57.8725 26425 10.66 184 9 USDINR 29-May-13 58.2525 58.2525 57.9550 58.2400 10987 7.22 124 15 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.4500 58.5400 58.2500 58.4975 7950 98.49 1685 40 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)