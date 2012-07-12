Jul 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 142,559.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,317,094 Total Traded Quantity : 2,541,641 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27/07/2012 68.2300 68.3900 68.1175 68.2025 30021 1016.80 14896 5123 EURINR 29/08/2012 68.5400 68.6500 68.4000 68.5025 3700 17.88 261 102 EURINR 26/09/2012 68.7500 68.8575 68.7500 68.8575 634 1.72 25 9 EURINR 29/10/2012 69.1000 69.1000 67.3750 69.0500 92 6.27 91 27 EURINR 27/11/2012 69.9975 69.9975 69.9975 69.9975 6 0.70 10 1 GBPINR 27/07/2012 86.4100 86.6175 86.2400 86.3850 8446 439.61 5089 2502 GBPINR 29/08/2012 86.7150 86.9175 86.5500 86.6875 1738 13.78 159 115 GBPINR 26/09/2012 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 336 0.87 10 4 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.2000 87.2750 87.2000 87.2750 121 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 27/12/2012 87.5750 87.5750 87.5750 87.5750 63 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27/07/2012 70.1500 70.6150 69.7025 70.5900 9869 678.26 9650 4031 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.2600 70.8350 70.0125 70.8150 1287 35.35 501 262 JPYINR 26/09/2012 70.9050 70.9050 70.8425 70.8425 17 0.43 6 2 USDINR 27/07/2012 55.7600 56.0550 55.6625 56.0250 1504960 132302.00 2367968 69476 USDINR 29/08/2012 56.0675 56.3400 55.9600 56.3075 413964 6069.45 108105 7145 USDINR 26/09/2012 56.3175 56.6000 56.2300 56.5825 108122 1105.77 19605 1058 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.5975 56.8700 56.5500 56.8600 53099 505.33 8911 315 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.8250 57.1300 56.8250 57.1225 20844 64.98 1139 46 USDINR 27/12/2012 57.0800 57.3700 57.0800 57.3325 43145 120.08 2095 41 USDINR 29/01/2013 57.5475 57.5850 57.4900 57.5500 19832 87.28 1517 12 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.8000 57.8200 57.8000 57.8200 18890 57.81 1000 3 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.7500 58.2000 57.7500 58.1475 32506 7.81 135 15 USDINR 26/04/2013 58.2500 58.3900 58.2500 58.3050 26420 0.52 9 4 USDINR 29/05/2013 58.4000 58.7000 58.4000 58.5500 10991 0.29 5 5 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.5500 58.8825 58.5500 58.8500 7991 26.43 450 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)