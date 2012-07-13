Jul 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 177,308.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,289,803 Total Traded Quantity : 3,178,894 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27/07/2012 68.1125 68.1175 67.3400 67.3850 29471 1398.36 20649 5809 EURINR 29/08/2012 68.2575 68.3300 67.6450 67.6725 3373 107.89 1587 441 EURINR 26/09/2012 68.5300 68.5800 67.8800 67.8900 651 12.63 185 42 EURINR 29/10/2012 68.4700 68.4700 68.0000 68.0000 112 2.79 41 5 GBPINR 27/07/2012 86.0600 86.3550 85.2525 85.3200 6991 737.22 8601 3981 GBPINR 29/08/2012 86.3800 86.3925 85.5000 85.6075 2041 112.51 1308 474 GBPINR 26/09/2012 86.4600 86.4600 86.0000 86.0000 338 0.34 4 4 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.0800 87.0800 86.2500 86.2500 121 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 26/02/2013 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 50 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27/07/2012 70.3000 70.3700 69.5625 69.6575 10109 673.79 9624 4449 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.5500 70.5800 69.8150 69.9175 1557 55.78 795 254 JPYINR 26/09/2012 70.3275 70.3275 70.3275 70.3275 17 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27/07/2012 56.0250 56.0250 55.2050 55.2600 1449994 160337.00 2888309 81727 USDINR 29/08/2012 56.0850 56.1200 55.5000 55.5625 435828 8439.53 151267 10075 USDINR 26/09/2012 56.3650 56.3925 55.7700 55.8350 107917 2322.76 41485 2021 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.6450 56.6700 56.0400 56.0950 60024 2338.97 41572 1029 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.8650 56.8900 56.3150 56.3550 21003 162.39 2866 163 USDINR 27/12/2012 57.1050 57.1500 56.6000 56.6425 43276 299.32 5261 124 USDINR 29/01/2013 57.3100 57.4575 57.0200 57.0500 18793 60.70 1064 11 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.6000 57.6000 56.9225 56.9225 20890 139.34 2426 6 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.6525 57.8300 57.3000 57.3400 32502 11.29 196 20 USDINR 26/04/2013 58.1475 58.1475 57.5500 57.6250 26021 35.54 615 18 USDINR 29/05/2013 58.3525 58.3600 57.7500 57.8250 10738 21.16 364 20 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.6025 58.6025 58.1000 58.1500 7986 39.02 670 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)