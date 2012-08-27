Aug 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,130.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,556,233 Total Traded Quantity : 1,940,986 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.4500 69.7500 69.3600 69.7150 18007 736.63 10588 3085 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.6125 69.9300 69.6125 69.9150 10293 287.59 4121 1340 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.9075 70.1200 69.9075 70.1100 1228 12.18 174 33 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.1700 70.2500 70.1700 70.2500 69 1.83 26 7 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.7075 88.0675 87.6000 88.0325 16562 1183.26 13459 3458 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.9100 88.3125 87.9100 88.2775 7894 469.68 5327 1518 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.3075 88.5175 88.3075 88.5100 595 16.81 190 45 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.8000 88.7750 87.8000 88.7625 295 1.15 13 9 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.8500 89.0900 87.8500 88.9975 100 0.62 7 6 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.7500 89.0500 88.7500 89.0500 15 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.2500 90.2500 90.2500 90.2500 2851 252.70 2800 21 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.4575 70.7700 70.4000 70.7425 8151 399.24 5653 2137 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.6800 70.9500 70.6500 70.9300 2953 104.57 1476 623 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4650 55.7050 55.4500 55.6850 1208776 78518.55 1411664 37084 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.7050 55.9375 55.6800 55.9200 770890 23124.59 414023 13765 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0475 56.2150 55.9775 56.1950 258178 2876.36 51244 1636 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2875 56.4675 56.2875 56.4475 73982 774.74 13734 345 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5500 56.7200 56.5500 56.6925 41077 219.97 3882 150 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.8375 56.9825 56.8375 56.9725 24260 59.72 1049 79 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.1300 57.2150 57.1300 57.2025 22224 16.24 284 25 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4000 57.5075 57.3975 57.5075 34944 37.00 644 51 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.7050 57.7650 57.6650 57.7650 22659 2.60 45 11 USDINR 29-May-13 57.9500 58.0450 57.9450 58.0450 9959 2.90 50 11 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.2500 58.3400 58.2275 58.3400 17767 15.97 274 28 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.4025 58.5800 58.4025 58.5800 2504 15.04 257 15 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)