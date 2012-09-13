Sep 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,437.60 million rupees Open interest* : 2,417,817 Total Traded Quantity : 1,611,039 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.3925 71.7125 71.3900 71.4625 39914 1885.06 26344 5677 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.7500 71.9900 71.7000 71.7650 15121 346.80 4826 901 EURINR 27-Nov-12 72.0200 72.2200 71.9900 71.9900 1650 51.93 720 109 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.4100 72.4275 72.3600 72.4000 410 22.73 314 34 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.9975 89.4450 88.9975 89.1975 19132 566.25 6341 2576 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.4000 89.7800 89.4000 89.5175 10590 308.07 3437 767 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.8500 90.0000 89.7200 89.7400 744 11.59 129 33 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 90.2300 90.2300 90.0000 90.0000 134 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 90.4000 90.4000 90.0025 90.0025 32 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.6800 90.6800 90.5700 90.6250 2901 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.7500 90.7500 90.7500 90.7500 5 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.0600 71.4900 71.0600 71.2725 10308 556.62 7804 2852 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.3900 71.7000 71.3600 71.5125 2111 74.35 1039 145 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 132 0.14 2 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.3250 55.5700 55.3150 55.4350 1440801 77573.01 1398161 45764 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.5750 55.8300 55.5750 55.6975 501152 7390.73 132550 5981 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.9125 56.0750 55.9075 55.9675 144029 1043.41 18631 845 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.2000 56.3600 56.2000 56.2425 93351 441.30 7841 334 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.4900 56.6125 56.4625 56.4675 27762 57.67 1020 78 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.7800 56.8700 56.7175 56.7175 23720 30.91 544 42 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.9900 57.1000 56.9775 56.9800 31094 37.73 662 34 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.3000 57.4000 57.2275 57.2275 20385 6.42 112 18 USDINR 29-May-13 57.3175 57.6000 57.3175 57.5175 9809 2.75 48 8 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.7850 57.8500 57.7500 57.7600 17334 1.21 21 7 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.0575 58.1725 58.0575 58.1725 2913 0.64 11 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.2100 58.3500 58.1800 58.1900 2283 27.65 475 32 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)