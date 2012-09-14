Sep 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 241,921.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,497,306 Total Traded Quantity : 4,391,247 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.5425 71.9675 70.9000 71.1475 33206 2400.25 33725 6412 EURINR 29-Oct-12 72.0500 72.3500 71.1925 71.4075 15904 288.16 4034 921 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.6800 71.8500 71.4600 71.6400 1707 28.11 392 83 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.0000 72.0525 71.6925 71.7725 434 2.66 37 10 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.3200 72.3200 72.3200 72.3200 70 1.45 20 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.9050 88.9075 88.0700 88.1375 17504 2057.71 23288 6077 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.6000 89.6000 88.4075 88.5050 10213 420.99 4747 1106 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.2500 89.2725 88.7000 88.7675 743 68.84 773 145 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.5000 89.5000 89.0000 89.0000 132 0.71 8 7 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.7500 89.7500 89.5000 89.5000 28 0.36 4 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.0000 90.2475 89.0000 89.6700 2901 1.17 13 9 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.0100 90.0100 90.0100 90.0100 3 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9500 70.9500 69.5000 69.6825 6297 1238.32 17655 5172 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.1500 71.1500 69.7375 69.9600 2181 66.20 940 475 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 70.8500 70.9000 70.8000 70.8000 126 0.57 8 6 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0000 56.0000 54.2700 54.3200 1492691 203685.00 3730388 107749 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.1975 55.2125 54.5275 54.5775 508083 21172.44 385811 14054 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.7550 56.0450 54.7800 54.8225 166001 5677.59 102967 3370 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.1475 56.2000 55.0650 55.1200 95575 2868.10 51786 1658 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.0000 56.0675 55.3300 55.3675 35254 979.11 17606 532 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.7000 56.7000 55.5675 55.6550 24675 226.44 4041 190 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.5375 56.5500 55.8300 55.8725 31739 152.77 2719 142 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.6300 56.6725 56.1000 56.1475 19377 255.80 4526 170 USDINR 29-May-13 57.0075 57.0075 56.3200 56.3325 9528 85.83 1516 65 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.4250 57.4250 56.6650 56.6700 17349 103.36 1812 70 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.5350 57.5350 56.8800 56.8800 3422 99.83 1744 51 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.7625 57.7625 57.1100 57.1100 2163 39.35 685 53 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)