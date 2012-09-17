Sep 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 202,302.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,439,916 Total Traded Quantity : 3,722,679 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.8000 70.9975 70.3800 70.6975 31151 1966.85 27858 4843 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.9250 71.2600 70.6625 70.9525 15686 277.17 3909 788 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.1150 71.5000 71.0250 71.1550 1569 50.52 710 128 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.0025 71.7000 71.0025 71.4000 475 3.13 44 8 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.4000 87.7300 87.0200 87.4900 14676 1472.28 16855 5539 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.5000 88.0100 87.4000 87.8000 8995 551.46 6282 1085 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.4000 88.4000 87.7500 88.0750 1027 62.88 714 161 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.3200 88.3200 88.1000 88.2800 127 1.15 13 10 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.0000 89.1200 87.0000 88.8925 2902 1.33 15 9 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9000 89.2000 88.9000 89.2000 2 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.9475 69.1575 68.5425 68.7875 7128 753.95 10959 3791 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 69.8975 69.8975 68.8200 69.0975 2144 61.44 889 372 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 69.4300 69.4300 69.4300 69.4300 126 0.07 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 69.4000 69.4000 68.9125 68.9125 5 0.41 6 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.8750 54.1350 53.6250 53.9125 1392275 167711.00 3112405 91650 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.1450 54.3875 53.8825 54.1500 546770 22824.77 421762 13387 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.8000 54.8000 54.1350 54.4350 171916 3776.77 69456 2309 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.7100 54.9075 54.4275 54.7000 96988 1806.52 33044 1105 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9125 55.1400 54.6700 54.9325 37174 408.37 7439 307 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0425 55.3000 55.0000 55.2175 24721 361.48 6548 154 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3125 55.6100 55.2425 55.4925 31856 68.25 1232 103 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5600 55.9000 55.5175 55.7800 19417 26.44 475 52 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9075 56.1450 55.7950 55.9800 9589 40.96 732 60 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.0900 56.4225 56.0900 56.2000 17349 13.10 233 22 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3300 56.6950 56.2875 56.6000 3425 1.97 35 11 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5500 56.8550 56.3725 56.6575 2423 60.05 1061 67 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)