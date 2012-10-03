Oct 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 178,601.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,069,570 Total Traded Quantity : 3,374,176 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.0025 68.0025 67.6375 67.6800 25352 2159.09 31829 2828 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.1325 68.1700 67.8500 67.9150 3653 103.21 1518 286 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.1150 68.3975 67.9800 68.1550 1107 48.31 708 166 EURINR 26-Feb-13 68.6000 68.6000 67.8100 68.4500 183 6.92 102 17 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.0000 85.0000 84.3625 84.4500 12285 1262.72 14911 2683 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.1025 85.1650 84.6225 84.6575 1644 87.00 1024 316 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.0900 85.2700 84.8500 84.9025 552 18.54 218 30 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.4400 85.4400 85.2000 85.2500 62 0.51 6 5 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.7400 85.8025 85.4200 85.5700 2921 1.20 14 6 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.4650 67.5775 66.9500 67.0500 10196 741.21 11036 2106 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.5350 67.5975 67.1600 67.2000 538 23.98 356 158 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.7900 67.8000 67.4750 67.5000 181 12.70 188 22 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.6800 52.7650 52.3750 52.4575 1370248 162851.00 3098971 79904 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.9225 52.9600 52.5925 52.6725 328194 7552.09 143112 6160 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.1425 53.1600 52.8000 52.8600 128733 1981.60 37410 2328 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.3850 53.3850 53.0000 53.0800 53892 793.44 14921 575 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.4575 53.5375 53.2150 53.2800 30781 516.58 9680 289 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.6300 53.7350 53.4300 53.4925 37364 158.94 2969 125 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.8325 53.9625 53.6425 53.6950 19113 69.13 1284 46 USDINR 29-May-13 54.2000 54.2000 53.8575 53.9225 9781 40.55 750 42 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.1025 54.3400 54.0500 54.1000 17316 86.84 1601 34 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.5000 54.5200 54.2875 54.3025 3395 28.70 527 19 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.8000 54.8725 53.8425 54.5500 5429 42.92 785 28 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.0675 55.0675 54.3500 54.6900 6650 14.04 256 48 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)