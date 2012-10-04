Oct 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 214,739.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,238,748 Total Traded Quantity : 4,094,995 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 67.6100 67.6100 67.1600 67.2475 31368 2646.83 39293 4233 EURINR 27-Nov-12 67.7050 67.7500 67.3800 67.4425 6698 307.78 4554 387 EURINR 27-Dec-12 67.7600 67.9500 67.6000 67.7300 1680 69.60 1027 235 EURINR 29-Jan-13 68.1000 68.1000 67.8400 68.0000 53 2.31 34 7 EURINR 26-Feb-13 67.9500 67.9900 67.9500 67.9900 283 7.54 111 11 EURINR 28-Aug-13 70.0500 70.0500 70.0500 70.0500 50 1.05 15 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.0450 84.1500 83.5800 83.7075 12469 922.72 10999 2192 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.3225 84.3525 83.8100 83.9475 1660 77.46 921 333 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 84.2850 84.5000 84.0925 84.1950 664 29.58 351 80 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 84.4000 84.6000 84.3200 84.3200 115 4.90 58 10 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.3100 84.7975 84.3100 84.7850 2921 1.02 12 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 66.6050 66.8400 66.0325 66.1200 9577 915.00 13810 2633 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.5000 66.6800 66.2100 66.2525 601 61.08 920 311 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.6200 66.6200 66.3000 66.3550 263 6.91 104 21 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.0000 67.0000 67.0000 67.0000 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.3275 52.3400 51.8725 51.9850 1471723 189380.00 3635976 96960 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.5100 52.5100 52.0925 52.1975 368680 13145.67 251374 12337 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.7000 52.7000 52.2900 52.3575 130943 3317.38 63214 2667 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.8950 52.8950 52.4925 52.5650 57073 1209.54 22961 850 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.0800 53.0875 52.6950 52.7675 31369 365.62 6916 248 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.2125 53.3100 52.9100 52.9475 37360 1090.24 20549 379 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.3825 53.5000 53.1000 53.1825 19027 114.43 2147 91 USDINR 29-May-13 53.6300 53.7275 53.2900 53.4600 9867 31.49 588 40 USDINR 26-Jun-13 53.9000 54.0775 53.6000 53.6450 17314 25.66 478 27 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.0000 54.1100 53.7250 53.8525 3672 37.73 700 53 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.1125 54.3000 53.9400 54.0300 5626 210.32 3884 88 USDINR 26-Sep-13 53.7550 54.4700 53.7550 54.1600 17691 758.01 13998 197 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)