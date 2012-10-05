Oct 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 225,814.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,294,898 Total Traded Quantity : 4,327,339 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 67.2450 67.8475 66.9100 67.7775 28102 1799.73 26637 3581 EURINR 27-Nov-12 67.2800 68.0500 67.2800 67.9550 6785 119.01 1757 378 EURINR 27-Dec-12 67.6500 68.2500 67.6500 68.2325 1561 22.71 334 63 EURINR 29-Jan-13 68.0000 68.0000 68.0000 68.0000 53 0.14 2 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 68.3000 68.5900 68.3000 68.5900 282 0.82 12 5 EURINR 27-Mar-13 68.0000 68.5000 68.0000 68.1250 22 0.27 4 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 83.6500 84.4100 83.0600 84.3225 12994 986.92 11751 2426 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 83.7625 84.5900 83.7625 84.5075 2004 119.10 1413 446 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 84.3500 84.7950 84.0000 84.6500 945 42.56 504 66 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 84.5000 85.0000 84.5000 85.0000 119 0.34 4 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.0500 85.7975 84.4000 85.6050 2922 1.37 16 7 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 65.8975 66.4975 65.7775 66.4025 9031 643.66 9723 2508 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.5000 66.6775 65.9650 66.6250 759 91.76 1383 503 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.3800 66.9375 66.3800 66.9250 185 11.97 180 75 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.7700 52.1750 51.5750 52.1150 1465760 205327.64 3954963 91893 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.8900 52.3750 51.7825 52.3050 414369 11137.29 213708 9428 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.2000 52.5500 51.9650 52.4900 144376 3692.68 70580 2717 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.2500 52.7300 52.1600 52.6925 58963 761.76 14515 649 USDINR 26-Feb-13 51.7125 52.9175 51.7125 52.8525 31966 296.23 5626 204 USDINR 27-Mar-13 52.6000 53.1050 52.5500 53.0500 37646 361.01 6829 238 USDINR 26-Apr-13 52.8500 53.3625 52.8000 53.2550 19820 117.69 2212 95 USDINR 29-May-13 53.1450 53.5975 53.1450 53.5600 9930 13.91 261 38 USDINR 26-Jun-13 53.3500 53.8000 53.3500 53.8000 17316 29.77 556 8 USDINR 29-Jul-13 53.0000 53.9875 53.0000 53.9450 3811 11.86 221 32 USDINR 28-Aug-13 52.4000 54.1575 52.4000 54.0050 6598 97.20 1807 53 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.0000 54.3025 53.8000 54.2500 18579 126.62 2341 100 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)