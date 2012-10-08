Oct 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 178,772.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,449,108 Total Traded Quantity : 3,385,120 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 67.6625 68.3300 67.6625 68.2625 30848 1647.04 24211 2794 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.2600 68.5100 68.0500 68.4875 6533 80.43 1178 246 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.0100 69.0100 68.3000 68.7450 1812 43.96 641 94 EURINR 29-Jan-13 68.5000 68.5000 68.5000 68.5000 91 3.43 50 4 EURINR 26-Feb-13 68.5900 68.9900 68.5900 68.9900 284 0.21 3 3 EURINR 27-Mar-13 69.1500 69.1500 69.1500 69.1500 24 0.14 2 2 EURINR 28-Aug-13 70.9800 70.9800 70.9800 70.9800 50 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.0075 84.6275 83.9650 84.5350 12651 1022.31 12119 2537 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.9900 84.9900 84.2850 84.7525 2132 95.00 1123 376 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.0000 85.0000 84.6600 84.9700 1072 12.14 143 15 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.4000 85.6475 85.3100 85.5875 2922 1.37 16 7 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 66.4425 67.4800 66.3425 67.3950 8060 748.19 11187 2535 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.5500 67.6250 66.5500 67.5800 890 37.35 556 202 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.0000 67.8000 67.0000 67.8000 177 4.63 69 16 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.5000 67.5000 67.5000 67.5000 6 0.34 5 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.1425 52.7825 52.1425 52.7225 1595614 163533.00 3115503 79923 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.3600 52.9950 52.3600 52.9575 422127 7221.62 136961 6381 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5775 53.1750 52.5450 53.1400 156106 2352.92 44512 1885 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.7850 53.3700 52.7225 53.3125 59355 586.20 11055 544 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.9725 53.5625 52.9725 53.5200 32087 207.40 3897 141 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.2550 53.7775 53.2100 53.7550 37939 787.28 14714 258 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.5500 53.9900 53.4200 53.9575 20109 111.39 2079 79 USDINR 29-May-13 53.9125 54.2000 53.6425 54.1875 9937 119.31 2205 35 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.0975 54.5000 53.8000 54.3550 17446 41.38 766 41 USDINR 29-Jul-13 53.9650 54.6000 53.9650 54.5050 3915 7.18 132 21 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.2025 54.7325 54.2000 54.6675 7027 30.52 561 54 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.5000 54.9425 54.3500 54.8325 19894 78.00 1430 86 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)