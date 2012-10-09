Oct 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 182,998.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,465,896 Total Traded Quantity : 3,456,575 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.2075 68.3500 67.8600 68.3100 29921 1299.88 19072 2845 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.3000 68.5700 68.0950 68.5425 7505 201.66 2948 470 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.5375 68.8100 68.5375 68.8025 2038 55.08 802 98 EURINR 29-Jan-13 68.8975 68.8975 68.8975 68.8975 92 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.3000 84.6850 83.9275 84.6025 12624 789.99 9369 2004 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.6000 84.9000 84.2000 84.8300 2248 106.41 1258 410 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 84.7500 85.0100 84.4350 85.0000 992 9.30 110 20 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.0100 85.2500 85.0100 85.2350 121 0.43 5 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.2000 85.5975 85.2000 85.5975 2922 0.60 7 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.0075 67.5600 66.7500 67.4900 8253 975.48 14532 2840 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.1350 67.7475 66.9600 67.7300 1029 44.64 663 265 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.4200 67.7000 67.3000 67.7000 176 0.20 3 3 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.5400 52.9050 52.3750 52.8250 1588046 166322.00 3158814 81098 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.7600 53.1175 52.5900 53.0400 440884 9551.43 180566 7261 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.8800 53.3225 52.7775 53.2475 159411 2165.70 40860 1818 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.2500 53.5200 52.9725 53.4425 62025 716.60 13450 572 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.2500 53.7275 53.1950 53.6650 29559 412.87 7709 234 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.4500 53.9150 53.3750 53.8500 37914 134.67 2507 100 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.9300 54.1200 53.5700 54.0600 21275 126.06 2340 59 USDINR 29-May-13 53.9000 54.2800 53.9000 54.2650 9954 4.87 90 16 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.0000 54.5000 54.0000 54.3325 17456 14.95 276 17 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.2150 54.7600 54.2150 54.6275 3853 9.42 173 19 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.4000 54.8900 54.4000 54.7750 7308 17.16 314 36 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.7500 55.0800 54.5500 55.0200 20290 38.79 706 71 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)