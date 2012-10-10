Oct 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 200,194.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,575,455 Total Traded Quantity : 3,750,303 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.1775 68.4900 68.0625 68.4400 29186 1139.22 16673 2565 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.4675 68.7300 68.3475 68.6875 7668 91.55 1336 292 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.6000 68.9200 68.6000 68.9200 2128 13.08 190 45 EURINR 26-Apr-13 68.4000 70.4000 68.4000 70.4000 4 0.14 2 2 EURINR 29-May-13 70.7000 70.7000 69.2000 70.7000 0 0.42 6 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.7000 85.1950 84.6600 85.0950 12447 937.60 11036 2350 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.2000 85.4300 84.8950 85.2700 2021 82.16 964 272 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.1075 85.6000 85.1000 85.4400 1084 10.34 121 37 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 122 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.7475 86.2475 85.7475 86.1650 2924 2.75 32 14 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.6000 68.0475 67.6000 67.9375 8041 771.32 11365 1978 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.7500 68.2500 67.7500 68.0950 1003 46.08 677 195 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.1875 68.3000 68.1875 68.3000 176 0.14 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9825 53.2800 52.9625 53.2175 1673957 181220.00 3410864 92315 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2500 53.4900 53.1800 53.4375 446038 11159.39 209169 7967 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4700 53.7000 53.4000 53.6025 173322 2885.17 53881 2146 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.4500 53.9000 53.4500 53.8700 63671 786.85 14645 595 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0000 54.1000 53.8275 54.0575 29946 521.22 9664 247 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1000 54.3075 54.0300 54.2850 38820 255.21 4711 199 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.3000 54.5375 54.2450 54.4450 23118 145.36 2676 75 USDINR 29-May-13 54.4000 54.6500 54.4000 54.5875 9942 7.14 131 17 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6500 54.9000 54.5800 54.9000 17433 12.95 237 16 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.8825 55.1500 54.7925 55.0275 3822 3.24 59 10 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.0650 55.3650 55.0125 55.2800 7380 12.51 227 24 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.4000 55.5000 55.1000 55.3925 21202 90.34 1634 114 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)