Oct 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 172,315.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,597,405 Total Traded Quantity : 3,237,375 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.3925 68.4800 67.9400 68.0950 28383 985.22 14458 2555 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.6500 68.6925 68.1800 68.2825 7891 106.49 1557 354 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.8675 68.9300 68.4500 68.4700 2266 19.09 278 75 EURINR 26-Feb-13 69.0000 69.0000 68.9000 68.9000 284 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.1575 85.2275 84.4425 84.5250 11939 603.75 7118 1670 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.3925 85.4600 84.6900 84.7725 2036 177.33 2086 251 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.6100 85.6300 85.1000 85.1000 1085 1.88 22 11 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.7500 85.7500 85.1500 85.1825 122 0.34 4 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.8000 85.9950 85.5000 85.6500 2926 0.77 9 5 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 68.0525 68.1800 67.2025 67.2600 8142 869.59 12842 2744 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.2600 68.3600 67.4000 67.4550 1040 94.67 1393 407 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.1500 68.1500 67.6300 67.6300 176 0.34 5 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.2000 53.2500 52.7200 52.7525 1645736 154477.00 2916360 77375 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.4100 53.4625 52.9375 52.9675 481156 10605.91 199568 6994 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6100 53.6750 53.1500 53.2025 184540 2359.07 44217 1680 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.8100 53.8575 53.3525 53.3875 66242 645.14 12051 449 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0700 54.0700 53.5600 53.5850 31416 539.13 10032 362 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2000 54.2300 53.7525 53.7775 37399 615.10 11422 239 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4325 54.4325 53.9625 54.0100 24756 134.84 2488 51 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5000 54.6800 54.1650 54.1825 9942 31.26 574 53 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6300 54.8575 54.3775 54.3775 17457 4.36 80 7 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0000 55.0000 54.5500 54.5500 3879 4.33 79 16 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.1825 55.2175 54.7500 54.7600 7592 14.43 263 40 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.2875 55.3650 54.9300 54.9375 21000 25.74 467 50 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)