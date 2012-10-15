Oct 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 169,867.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,570,347 Total Traded Quantity : 3,179,881 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.5600 68.8200 68.4900 68.7700 32123 1275.45 18570 2576 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.7300 69.0625 68.7300 68.9900 11299 341.48 4954 692 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.0000 69.3000 69.0000 69.2150 2453 30.10 435 108 EURINR 26-Feb-13 69.3725 69.3725 69.3725 69.3725 290 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.2000 70.2000 69.0000 69.9500 25 0.42 6 6 EURINR 29-May-13 69.2000 70.2000 69.2000 70.2000 0 0.42 6 6 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.1700 85.3350 85.0225 85.1600 12035 693.60 8141 1796 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.3850 85.5600 85.2825 85.4075 3012 146.88 1719 367 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.7200 85.7500 85.4950 85.7500 1170 7.28 85 14 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 86.2475 86.2475 85.9650 86.2200 2926 0.78 9 5 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.6225 67.8325 67.3000 67.3475 8247 798.19 11820 2739 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.8500 67.9500 67.4900 67.5750 1325 37.44 553 211 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.1575 68.1575 68.1575 68.1575 175 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.0800 53.2225 52.9750 53.0350 1502472 151256.00 2848022 73338 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2600 53.4450 53.2000 53.2600 517138 10036.21 188212 6684 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.5750 53.6600 53.4350 53.4950 232701 3495.18 65292 1930 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7000 53.8675 53.6400 53.6950 67098 402.33 7485 295 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0000 54.0550 53.8375 53.9000 34143 267.57 4961 139 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1500 54.2750 54.0650 54.1100 44893 206.29 3808 125 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4000 54.4500 54.2800 54.2800 25278 73.74 1356 22 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5650 54.6500 54.4700 54.4750 10073 7.42 136 11 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6525 54.8400 54.6525 54.6600 17462 6.74 123 7 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9525 55.0600 54.8300 55.0275 4110 39.62 722 14 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.2350 55.2500 55.0025 55.0750 8565 92.29 1674 52 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9975 55.9975 55.0550 55.1975 31334 651.52 11790 187 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)