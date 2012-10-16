Oct 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 140,637.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,723,268 Total Traded Quantity : 2,640,097 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.6175 68.9775 68.5200 68.9225 32904 1221.99 17774 2516 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.5075 69.5075 68.7375 69.1900 12503 196.02 2843 453 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.9775 69.4300 68.9775 69.4000 2546 15.52 224 60 EURINR 26-Feb-13 69.7900 69.7900 69.7900 69.7900 290 1.47 21 3 EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.2000 70.2000 70.2000 70.2000 5 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-May-13 70.4000 70.4000 70.4000 70.4000 1 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.9425 85.3525 84.7000 85.1950 11665 605.72 7116 1621 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.2000 85.6000 85.1425 85.4600 3619 138.95 1628 340 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.5500 85.7900 84.5750 85.7900 1173 20.84 243 37 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.6450 85.8000 85.1400 85.7825 135 2.31 27 11 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.8100 86.3975 85.8100 86.1750 2926 0.69 8 8 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.2500 67.3375 66.9600 67.1725 8048 615.14 9164 2602 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.3525 67.5200 67.2000 67.3575 1592 50.64 752 244 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.3025 67.3025 67.3025 67.3025 176 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.0300 53.1150 52.8400 53.0050 1632281 127710.29 2411565 59384 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2075 53.3400 53.0700 53.2300 539365 7866.42 147882 5548 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4475 53.5700 53.2975 53.4525 236510 1253.54 23462 1062 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.5900 53.7600 53.5150 53.6650 68368 257.80 4808 205 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8250 53.9600 53.7250 53.8900 35269 160.73 2985 98 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.0125 54.1350 53.9425 54.0900 46603 439.52 8129 159 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.2150 54.3600 54.1650 54.3300 25404 26.60 490 15 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6000 54.7000 54.6000 54.6400 17459 0.55 10 3 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.7900 54.7900 54.7900 54.7900 4119 0.49 9 1 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.8625 55.0950 54.8625 55.0000 8765 11.38 207 8 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.1625 55.2875 55.0575 55.2000 31542 41.16 747 61 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)