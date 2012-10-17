Oct 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 128,908.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,722,159 Total Traded Quantity : 2,419,812 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.1125 69.5000 68.9800 69.4575 33403 1353.66 19552 3661 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.2600 69.7200 69.2400 69.6850 15531 391.14 5631 780 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.5000 69.9500 69.5000 69.9125 2625 22.04 316 70 EURINR 29-Jan-13 69.8000 70.1200 69.8000 70.1200 99 0.28 4 4 EURINR 26-Feb-13 69.8100 70.1500 69.8100 70.1375 341 3.58 51 9 EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 6 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-May-13 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 2 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.0500 85.6575 85.0250 85.5875 11375 541.81 6345 1698 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.3200 85.9150 85.3000 85.8250 4123 163.34 1910 338 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.5250 86.0700 85.5250 86.0700 1277 9.43 110 19 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.9225 86.2500 85.9225 86.2500 137 1.12 13 5 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 86.4975 86.6975 86.4975 86.6750 2926 0.61 7 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.0425 67.3900 66.9700 67.2975 7844 440.76 6562 1835 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.2300 67.5700 67.1900 67.5050 1733 49.48 735 229 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.3925 67.8600 67.3925 67.6000 177 0.20 3 3 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.8600 53.0675 52.7250 52.9600 1583987 113559.24 2146257 57810 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.0525 53.2950 52.9525 53.1850 587353 9543.33 179641 6922 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.2800 53.5200 53.1950 53.4250 239368 1268.50 23775 1117 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.5000 53.7300 53.4000 53.6350 72028 700.64 13076 357 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.7500 53.9500 53.6025 53.8525 34786 307.08 5706 199 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.8575 54.1700 53.8500 54.0600 47834 252.49 4676 108 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.0900 54.3400 54.0700 54.2700 25405 33.77 622 23 USDINR 29-May-13 54.3000 54.4925 54.3000 54.4800 10100 8.05 148 36 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.8200 55.0275 54.8200 55.0250 8845 31.67 577 21 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.0075 55.3000 55.0075 55.3000 30854 226.11 4093 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)